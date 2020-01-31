search
HomeGearRory McIlroy WITB – 2020 Farmers Insurance Open

Gear

Rory McIlroy WITB – 2020 Farmers Insurance Open

By David Cunninghame24 January, 2020
WITB Rory McIlroy Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour TaylorMade SIM drivers TaylorMade TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 TaylorMade Spider X TaylorMade TP5
Rory Mc Ilroy

It's fair to say Rory McIlroy comes into the new year - and new decade - with high expectations following a superb 2019.

The Northern Irishman won five times around the world last year, which included the Players Championship for the first time and a third World Golf Championship. In the process, he also bagged the FedEx Cup, the PGA Tour 'Player of the Year' title and narrowed on the gap on Brooks Koepka at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

So, yeah, 2020 has a lot to live up to. Fortunately for the 30-year-old, he'll be well tooled as he bids to emulate events of the last 12 months.

• Tiger Woods WITB - Farmers Insurance Open

• Scots course stymied by sickening stench

For one thing, he's put the brand new TaylorMade SIM driver straight in the bag for his opening tournament of the year, the Farmers Insurance Open. Like most of his fellow TM staffers, McIlroy has gone with the new driver over his 2019 club, the TaylorMade M5.

WATCH - TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

For good measure, he's also gone with the new TaylorMade SIM fairways and hybrid, and will continue to play a mixed set of irons, with the P760 at the longer end and the P730 elsewhere.

• Golf legends set for Major Champions event

• Jacklin makes bold Tiger Woods prediction

He's going with the TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges and is sticking with the same Spider X putter he used to such great effect last year.

Let's take a closer look...

Rory McIlroy – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM – 9˚; Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 70X

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium – 14˚; Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80TX

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium – 18˚; Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90TX

Rescue: TaylorMade SIM Max – 19˚; Project X HZRDUS Yellow 105 grams 6.5-Flex

Irons: TaylorMade P760 (3 and 4 irons), TaylorMade P730 (5-PW) - Project X 7.0

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (combination from 52˚, 54˚, 56˚ and 60˚) - Project X 6.5

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

