HomeGearRyan Fox powers to maiden win with Srixon driver

Gear

Ryan Fox powers to maiden win with Srixon driver

By David Cunninghame18 February, 2019
WITB Ryan Fox ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth European Tour Srixon Srixon Z 785 Cleveland RTX4 Srixon Z-STAR FootJoy Fury
Ryan Fox Witb

Ryan Fox claimed his maiden European Tour title at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth in Australia with a little help from Srixon’s latest driver and irons.

It was the big hitting Kiwi’s 79th start on the European Tour and unsurprisingly his prodigious length was a massive advantage for him at Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

• European Tour pros have putters stolen Down Under

In his first season on the European Tour in 2017 Fox ranked first in the driving distance stats for the year and ranked second in 2018. Fox was first in Strokes Gained Tee to Green for the week and following the win said, "I drove the ball very well most of the week and managed to do that today."

• Review: Z 785 puts Srixon back in driver spotlight

It was only his second week of competition since deciding to put Srixon’s latest Z 785 driver in the bag.

Ryan Fox Witb 2

It wasn’t simply the 32-year-old’s driving that was in fine form down under. He also put on a ball striking master class, finishing second in both Strokes Gained Long game and Strokes Gained Approach using his Srixon Z 785 irons.

• Review: Srixon Z Series irons have every base covered

Although Fox is a Srixon/Cleveland staffer he currently has a Callaway Epic Flash 3-wood in the bag and a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter. He was also wearing the brand new FootJoy Fury golf shoes.

Ryan Fox – What’s in the bag

Driver: Srixon Z 785 (10.5˚)
3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash (15˚)
Utility iron: Srixon Z U85 (20˚)
Irons: Srixon Z 785 (4-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 (50˚, 54˚, 60˚)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
Shoes: FootJoy Fury

