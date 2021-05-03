WITB – Sam Burns secures first win with Callaway gear

Sam Burns claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship using the latest Callaway irons, wedges and golf ball.



The American recently switched to a full set of the new Apex TCB irons, which are also being used by the likes of Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Marc Leishman. Across the four rounds he ranked 14th in Strokes Gained: Approach with them.



• Callaway Apex TCB irons - FIRST LOOK!



Around the greens the 24-year-old relies upon four Callaway MD5 Jaws wedges in a raw finish, and his golf ball of choice is the Chrome Soft X.

Burns is one only a few Callaway pros to have not made the switch to the this year’s Epic woods. Instead he carries a MAVRIK driver and MAVRIK Sub Zero fairway wood from 2020.



• Callaway Chrome Soft X LS – FIRST LOOK!

• REVIEW – Callaway Epic 21 drivers



Completing his set-up is a fairly well-worn Apex Pro hybrid and an Odyssey O-Works 7S putter.

Sam Burns – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway MAVRIK (10.5˚, TPT Prototype)

Fairway wood: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro ’15 4HY (23˚, Fujikura Atmos Blue Hy 8X)

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9, Project X 6.5)

Wedges: Callaway JAWS MD5 Raw (46˚, 50˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 7S

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X