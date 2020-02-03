Say hello to the TaylorMade Spider S putter...

TaylorMade Golf has unveiled the latest addition to the company’s acclaimed Spider franchise: the Spider S.



Manufactured from high-grade 6061 aluminium and 100% machine milled for precision shaping, the Spider S takes its place among the uniquely-shaped putter family that provides the ultimate in stability and forgiveness through high-MOI mallet designs.

The square-frame putter head is outfitted with two 48g tungsten sole weights that are strategically placed on the toe and the heel to help stabilise the putter while also optimising CG location.



A heavy tungsten backbar is used to further customise swing weight based on the length of the putter. Coming in 55g, 65g and 80g units, the backbar at the rear of the putter is designed to influence head weight, feel and performance. The heaviest weight (80g) pairs with the shortest putter length (33 inches) and vice versa.



The combination of advanced materials and square shaping promotes high MOI for increased forgiveness and consistent roll on strikes across the face. With an MOI of 6,000-plus, Spider S offers the most forgiving performance of any model in the Spider franchise.

Completing the design is the Tour-proven Pure Roll Insert. With Spider S, the company opted for a thicker 5mm surlyn insert designed for better sound, feel and roll characteristics.



Bill Price, TaylorMade’s Senior Director of Product Creation (Putter & Wedge), said: “With Spider S, we utilise advanced materials and machine milling to create the highest MOI and most forgiving model in our Spider lineup. The beauty and performance of this putter is in all of the tungsten. We use more than 150g in each head to deliver precision weighting and optimal performance.”

On-sale: February 7 RRP: £299 Lengths: 33”, 34” and 35” Colour options: Navy, Chalk Shaft: KBS Stepless Stability Grip: Super Stroke Pistol GTR 1.0