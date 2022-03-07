search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Mixed bag helps Scheffler secure Arnold Palmer Invitational victory

Gear

WITB – Mixed bag helps Scheffler secure Arnold Palmer Invitational victory

By David Cunninghame07 March, 2022
WITB Scottie Scheffler Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill TaylorMade Stealth Plus Nike VR Pro Srixon Z U85 Srixon ZX7 TaylorMade P•7TW Scotty Cameron putters Titleist Pro V1
Scottie Scheffler Witb

Scottie Scheffler claimed his second PGA Tour title after a battling display on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Scheffler, who is currently an equipment free agent, has a bag packed with clubs from various manufacturers.

• TaylorMade P7TW Irons - FIRST LOOK!

The American’s success at Bay Hill Club & Lodge can be largely attributed to his stellar iron play. Using his TaylorMade P7TW irons, he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green. He also carries a ZX7 4-iron, for a little added forgiveness at the long end of his set.

• REVIEW - “Power shines through with Stealth”

Off the tee, the 25-year-old, recently made the decision to switch to the new TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver. His Nike VR Pro 3-wood, on the other hand, is anything but brand spanking new. 

Scheffler is also one of a limited number of PGA Tour pros to have not taken the decision to upgrade to the latest Vokey SM9 wedges, instead sticking with his SM8 designs.

• "New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

Completing his equipment set-up are a Srixon utility iron, Scotty Cameron putter and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Scottie Scheffler – What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)
Fairway wood: Nike VR Pro (13.5˚, Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 8 X)
Utility iron: Srixon Z U85 (3, Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X)
Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50˚, 56˚ 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Scottie Scheffler

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related Articles - Bay Hill

Related Articles - TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Related Articles - Nike VR Pro

Related Articles - Srixon Z U85

Related Articles - Srixon ZX7

Related Articles - TaylorMade P•7TW

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron putters

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“The ball is in his court” - PGA Tour commissioner has his say on Phil Mickelson
Hotly-anticipated new Scottish golf resort APPROVED!
Rory McIlroy calls on tour to make disciplinary process "transparent"
Hannah Darling: “Augusta National? Bring it on!”
Huge fire breaks out at top golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow