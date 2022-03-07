Scottie Scheffler claimed his second PGA Tour title after a battling display on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.



Scheffler, who is currently an equipment free agent, has a bag packed with clubs from various manufacturers.



The American’s success at Bay Hill Club & Lodge can be largely attributed to his stellar iron play. Using his TaylorMade P7TW irons, he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green. He also carries a ZX7 4-iron, for a little added forgiveness at the long end of his set.



Off the tee, the 25-year-old, recently made the decision to switch to the new TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver. His Nike VR Pro 3-wood, on the other hand, is anything but brand spanking new.

Scheffler is also one of a limited number of PGA Tour pros to have not taken the decision to upgrade to the latest Vokey SM9 wedges, instead sticking with his SM8 designs.

Completing his equipment set-up are a Srixon utility iron, Scotty Cameron putter and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.



Scottie Scheffler – What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)

Fairway wood: Nike VR Pro (13.5˚, Fujikura Atmos Black Tour Spec 8 X)

Utility iron: Srixon Z U85 (3, Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X)

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50˚, 56˚ 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1