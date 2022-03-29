WITB – Stealth driver powers Scheffler to Match Play victory

Scottie Scheffler made it three wins in five starts in the PGA Tour after defeating Kevin Kisner in the final of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.



The American, who recently penned a contract with TaylorMade, once again relied upon his Stealth Plus driver to secure the victory.



In a preseason driver fitting session, TaylorMade reps visited Scheffler’s home state of Texas to begin testing of Stealth Plus.



According to TaylorMade, Scheffler saw average ball speed gains of 3.4 MPH (177.4 MPH with Stealth Plus vs 174.0 with previous gamer) and carry gains of just over 11 yards (305.8 with Stealth Plus vs 294.7 with previous gamer).



After being dialed in to the right spec, he was able to continuously hit the desired shot shapes and shot types with the 60X Carbon Twist Face driver.

The American also utilises a TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway woods and a Srixon utility iron from the tee.



The win takes the 25-year-old to top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. On his journey becoming No.1 he has relied upon the TaylorMade P7TW irons.

Unlike most Vokey wedge users on the PGA Tour, Scheffler has decided to not switch into the latest SM8 designs, instead sticking with his trusty SM8 options.

His putter of choice is a Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype and he currently used the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Scottie Scheffler – What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X)

Utility iron: Srixon Z U85 (3, Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X)

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1