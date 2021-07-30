Scotty Cameron unveils stunning Champions Choice putters

The putters Scotty Cameron has made for major winners and champions on worldwide professional tours have inspired these all-new Champions Choice models.



This re-imagination of one of his most iconic designs is part of a limited run of three models, with the new putters bringing the sleek, tour-proven shapes of the Special Select family of putters together with an integrated Teryllium insert and Scotty Cameron’s revered “Button Back” setup.



Not to mention the unique graphics and accessories that help to make these Scottys that little bit extra special.

Scotty Cameron said: “We’ve had a very good run over the past 25 years with tour victories, and major championships in particular. After the incredible response we received from the Teryllium T22 Limited Release, and with back-to-back U.S. Open wins (2017 and 2018) with a Button Back, I had the idea for Champions Choice as a way to bring back the Button Back, but in a new, modern way."

There is more to these putter than just their stunning looks. On the tech side of things, each new Champions Choice putter is engineered with a solid, precision-milled 303 stainless steel body and expertly fused with a Teryllium insert.

Long regarded as an insert with unmistakably soft feel, the return of Teryllium in the iconic Button Back setup celebrates the history of this beloved design element.



Its incorporation into the modern Newport, Newport 2 and Flowback 5.5 models, in these brand-new setups, exudes the timeless characteristics associated with previous generations of legendary Scotty Cameron putters.



The Teryllium insert is expertly crafted into the 303 stainless steel putter head, while the Flowback 5.5 also incorporates a 6061 aircraft aluminium sole plate to reposition weight to the perimeter of the putter head for more stability and forgiveness.

The traditional elastomer material of the original Button Backs has been supplemented with the addition of a high-tech vibration dampening material placed between the face insert and the putter head.



Each new Champions Choice putter also features heel-toe weighting with two Tungsten (Newport, Newport 2) or stainless steel (Flowback 5.5) weights and stepless steel shafts.

The finishing touches come in the form of Scotty’s silver misting process, giving each model a glare resistant sheen for a reliable finish in any light.



Scotty’s familiar three-dot theme carries through to the back cavity with translucent red, white and blue accents around the machine screw heads. This colour combination carries through to the winner’s stripes designed into the face and sole of this limited offering.

If you fancy getting your hands on these limited editions beauties then keep your eyes peeled for them landing in select Titleist authorised retailers from August 6.



Available: August 6

Price: £599