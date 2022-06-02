search
Scotty Cameron completes new Phantom X putter line-up

Gear

Scotty Cameron completes new Phantom X putter line-up

By bunkered.co.uk31 May, 2022
Scotty Cameron Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Equipment New Gear
Scotty Cameron Phantom X

The hugely popular 2022 Scotty Cameron Phantom X family has been enhanced by the addition of three brand new ‘performance’ options.

The all-new, zero-offset Phantom X 5s joins updated versions of the Phantom X 11 and Phantom X 11.5 to complete a ten-strong line-up of mallets, the seven other models having been unveiled to great acclaim in March.

The new range has already started clocking up the wins, too, with Tom Hoge (The American Express), Max Homa (Wells Fargo Championship) and Justin Thomas (US PGA Championship) amongst those to have used the putters en route to victory.

“With the 10-putter Phantom X line-up now complete, mallet players will have a full range of choices in Phantom X designs,” explained Cameron.

Titleist unveils new Tour Speed & Tour Soft balls

• Vice Golf launches new waterproof bags

“From different neck and shaft configurations to the variety of overall head shapes, to our integration of solid stainless steel faces with aluminium sole components, the Phantom X family is all about premium precision milled mallets designed for those looking to make more putts.”

Let’s take a closer look at each of the three new models...

PHANTOM X 5

The popular Phantom X 5 wingback mid-mallet shape enters the line with a straight shaft and a milled topline sight-line for players who favour a straight-back-and-straight-through putting stroke and zero offset. This straight shafted model has a solid milled stainless steel face with customisable sole weights and sports the line’s new precision milled aluminium sole plate design.

PowaKaddy unveils new push cart line-up

PHANTOM X 11

Updated with the 2022 Phantom X sole design and new graphics, the high MOI face-balanced wingback Phantom X 11 arrives with a mid-bend shaft and a solid precision milled 303 stainless steel face, topline, body and wings integrated with an aluminium flange/sole component with simple alignment cues and customisable stainless steel sole weights. The club shares design similarities with the wingback Phantom X 12 and Phantom X 5, but provides a new option in performance-oriented mallets for players seeking high MOI and stability in a more compact platform.

PHANTOM X 11.5

Identical to the Phantom X 11 except for its shaft configuration, the new 11.5 adds another compact mallet option to the high-tech Phantom X line. This high MOI wingback mallet – with a low-bend shaft for slight toe flow and a solid precision milled 303 stainless steel face, topline, body and wings integrated with an aluminium flange/sole component with simple alignment cues and customisable stainless steel sole weights – features the line’s updated graphics and sole design.

The new models will be available in select Titleist authorised retailers from Friday, June 17, and can be pre-ordered now priced at £409.

Click here to find out more.

