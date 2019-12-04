Scotty Cameron introduces new Phantom X 12.5 putter

Scotty Cameron has added a new model to the popular 2019 Phantom X family in order to meet the needs of players seeking a stable mallet with more toe flow and a stealthy look.



Built around the family’s flagship model, the high-MOI Phantom X 12, the new 12.5 features all of the same benefits as the other models in the family but has more toe flow than the 12 model and features a tour-inspired sight line, painted in gloss black to give this putter an even slicker aesthetic.



The Phantom X family now includes 10 modern mallet designs built around five different head styles.

Each incorporates Scotty’s tour-inspired, multi-material construction methodology of combining 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft-grade aluminium for increased MOI, optimal weight distribution, forgiveness, improved sound and responsive feedback.



The Phantom X 12.5 has a stepless steel shaft with one shaft of offset and a single “low-bend” designed to aim directly down the target line and promote an arc path for more toe flow in the putting stroke.

“Every time we introduce a new putter line, I receive requests from tour players and dedicated golfers for additional setups and configurations. Phantom X 12.5 is the result of some of those requests,” explained Scotty Cameron.



He added: “I added the low-bend shaft for extra toe flow and also designed a new alignment option by milling a single sight line down the centre painted black for a very clean look from address. Adding this new model also gave me the opportunity to make a left-handed version designed so everyone can take advantage of the performance benefits of the Phantom X 12.5.”

The new Phantom X 12.5 also features the line’s advanced stability weighting with two, customisable stainless steel heel-toe weights and stepless steel shafts, as well as the Pistolero Plus grip in cement grey.

This latest addition to the Phantom X line only helps in adding to the appeal of these slick, high MOI mallets. To find out our thoughts on the full range click here.

Available: 14 February 2020

Price: £399