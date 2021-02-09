Scotty Cameron introduces four stunning new Phantom X putter models

Scotty Cameron has bolstered the high-tech Phantom X family with four new tour-inspired setups – the updated Phantom X 5 and Phantom X 5.5 and new Phantom X 11 and Phantom X 11.5 options.



The Phantom X putter line-up first came on the scene two years ago and proved immensely popular with golfers searching for a tech packed and forgiving mallet design, while still exhibiting the pure craftsmanship that makes a Scotty a Scotty.

All four of new designs feature solid stainless-steel faces and bodies with new shapes and neck configurations.

The Phantom X 5 and X 5.5 models have been completely revamped and replace the current putters models, while the new Phantom X 11 and X 11.5 were developed based on player requests for a slightly smaller set-up in the spirit of the high MOI X 12 and 12.5 models.

Scotty Cameron said, “I’ve had so many people asking for a putter like Justin Thomas’ gamer - and the Phantom X 5.5 is my direct answer.”



• Get your hands on JT's Scotty Cameron



He added: “It has a solid 303 stainless steel face and body with aluminium in the sole and a small slant or ‘jet’ neck for more toe flow. With the Phantom X 11 and 11.5, I was able to design a more compact wingback mallet with a stainless-steel face in conjunction with 6061 aircraft aluminium for a look and feel that just performs while being very stable and forgiving.”

We don’t simply just have new models to choose from in 2021, Scotty also decided to update the construction of his putters.



• REVIEW - Scotty Cameron Phantom X



Precision milled in the United States from a block of solid 303 stainless steel, each new Phantom X putter (5, 5.5, 11, 11.5) was designed with a solid stainless-steel face that is carried through to the body/wings and integrated with an aluminium sole/flange component for performance and playability with consistent sound and soft feel.

Each new stainless steel head has been misted for a radiant, yet glare-resistant appearance. The 6061 aircraft grade aluminium components have been misted and anodised black.



• 6 questions for... putter guru Scotty Cameron



Scotty’s familiar three-dot theme carries through to the back cavities of the X 5 and 5.5, as unpainted, raw circles milled into the stainless steel, while the sight lines on the X 5 and 5.5 are painted black and on the X 11 and 11.5 models they are accented in light grey.

Plus, new neck and shaft configurations have been brought to the table.

• Tiger Woods' putter sells for record amount

The mix of configurations, head shapes and alignment features available means that there is bound to be a Phantom X out there for all of you who are in search of a new putter.

Available: March 26

Price: £389