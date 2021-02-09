search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearScotty Cameron introduces four stunning new Phantom X putter models

Gear

Scotty Cameron introduces four stunning new Phantom X putter models

By David Cunninghame09 February, 2021
Scotty Cameron Scotty Cameron Phantom X Scotty Cameron Phantom X5.5 Scotty Cameron putters Putters New Gear
Scotty Cameron Phantom X 2021 1

Scotty Cameron has bolstered the high-tech Phantom X family with four new tour-inspired setups – the updated Phantom X 5 and Phantom X 5.5 and new Phantom X 11 and Phantom X 11.5 options.

The Phantom X putter line-up first came on the scene two years ago and proved immensely popular with golfers searching for a tech packed and forgiving mallet design, while still exhibiting the pure craftsmanship that makes a Scotty a Scotty.

All four of new designs feature solid stainless-steel faces and bodies with new shapes and neck configurations.

The Phantom X 5 and X 5.5 models have been completely revamped and replace the current putters models, while the new Phantom X 11 and X 11.5 were developed based on player requests for a slightly smaller set-up in the spirit of the high MOI X 12 and 12.5 models.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 2021 3

Scotty Cameron said, “I’ve had so many people asking for a putter like Justin Thomas’ gamer - and the Phantom X 5.5 is my direct answer.”

• Get your hands on JT's Scotty Cameron

He added: “It has a solid 303 stainless steel face and body with aluminium in the sole and a small slant or ‘jet’ neck for more toe flow. With the Phantom X 11 and 11.5, I was able to design a more compact wingback mallet with a stainless-steel face in conjunction with 6061 aircraft aluminium for a look and feel that just performs while being very stable and forgiving.”

We don’t simply just have new models to choose from in 2021, Scotty also decided to update the construction of his putters.

• REVIEW - Scotty Cameron Phantom X

Precision milled in the United States from a block of solid 303 stainless steel, each new Phantom X putter (5, 5.5, 11, 11.5) was designed with a solid stainless-steel face that is carried through to the body/wings and integrated with an aluminium sole/flange component for performance and playability with consistent sound and soft feel.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 2021 2

Each new stainless steel head has been misted for a radiant, yet glare-resistant appearance. The 6061 aircraft grade aluminium components have been misted and anodised black.

• 6 questions for... putter guru Scotty Cameron

Scotty’s familiar three-dot theme carries through to the back cavities of the X 5 and 5.5, as unpainted, raw circles milled into the stainless steel, while the sight lines on the X 5 and 5.5 are painted black and on the X 11 and 11.5 models they are accented in light grey.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 2021 4

Plus, new neck and shaft configurations have been brought to the table.

• Tiger Woods' putter sells for record amount

The mix of configurations, head shapes and alignment features available means that there is bound to be a Phantom X out there for all of you who are in search of a new putter.

Available: March 26
Price: £389

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron Phantom X

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron Phantom X5.5

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron putters

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A unveils plans for new-look Glasgow golf facility
Golfers fined for defying COVID restrictions
Tour pro explains reason for weak Pebble Beach field
US PGA Championship to allow use of rangefinders
'Defeated' Scottish golf course plans to be resurrected

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
See all videos right arrow