Gear

Scotty Cameron unveils new Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black putter

By bunkered.co.uk21 September, 2021
Scotty Cameron Phantom X 9 5 Triple Black Putter 1

If you like Scotty Cameron putters, you’re going to love this.

Say hello to the brand new Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black.  

Designed with feedback from top tour pros and infused with the unique flair that Scotty pours into all of his creations, this stunning, limited edition flat-stick is packed full of tech, innovation and craftsmanship to help golfer of all standards hole more putts.  

The Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black is a new high-MOI mallet head shape that shares many dimensional qualities with the popular Phantom X 5.5 and Phantom X 11 models, but with a matte Tour Black finish and an integrated 6061 aluminium flange-sole component that defines its profile and provides unique alignment cues. 

A custom engraving inspired by vintage muscle car pinstripes helps to frame the golf ball at address, as three red dots on the topline mark the sweet spot and harken back to the classic look of so many iconic Scotty Cameron putter designs.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 9 5 Triple Black Putter 2

“Each new line I create,” explained Cameron, “gives me the opportunity to gather feedback, make design improvements and roll out new models that incorporate these new thoughts, whether it’s a new neck, new finish or new alignment options. This Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black is one of those concepts.  

“I gave it our Tour Black finish throughout, including the misted black anodized 6061 aluminium component and the stainless steel body. With its jet black paintfill, I thought the classic car term ‘Triple Black’ fit. 

“I also customised the milled sight dots on the topline with our signature translucent red for an extra bit of style. In keeping with the theme of our limited release offerings, this putter also has a custom headcover, shaft band and a Tour Black shaft.” 

In select Titleist retailers worldwide from October 8, the new Scotty Cameron Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black mallet will be offered in 33, 34 and 35-inch lengths. Each putter features a solid milled 303 stainless steel body integrated with 6061 aluminium and comes with customisable stainless steel sole weights.  

