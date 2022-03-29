Scotty Cameron unveils next gen Phantom X putter family

Building upon the success and momentum that saw Patrick Cantlay and others enjoy considerable success with Phantom X mallets, Scotty Cameron has unveiled the next evolution of the Phantom X family, bringing the most in-demand mallet shapes from the tour to golfers everywhere.

With seven new models available initially, and three additional models arriving later this year, the 2022 Phantom X mallet putter line-up features entirely new head shapes and updates to popular models.

The putters also feature a new textured grip and graphics, whilst premium styling and tour-preferred milled 303 stainless steel face construction carries through to nearly every new model.



Expanding on the overwhelming response to the March 2021 Phantom X line extension designs and their adoption by touring professionals, Scotty has updated the Phantom X 5 and 5.5 putters, redesigned the Phantom X 7 and 7.5 models, and created the brand-new Phantom X 9 and 9.5, all of which will be available in April with an updated Phantom X 12.

The new Phantom X 11 and 11.5 will be released later this year with a straight-shafted Phantom X 5s, as well.

These new mallets complete a 10-putter Phantom X lineup that promises to be the most compelling family of Scotty Cameron high-tech, high-performance mallets to date.

“Each time I develop a line of putters, the new models go into the hands of the best players in the world,” explained Scotty. "From tour players, we get critical insight into what works for them, what they are looking for, both overall and specifically. From the type of neck configurations to topline thickness, to the sound and feel from the various types of materials and metal we use, professionals know what they want.

“I’ve always taken my design cues from what the best in the world demand. With these new Phantom X mallets, I have the benefit of the past few years of input from players and a line that’s already established on tour.



“The 2022 Phantom X mallets feature the ‘greatest hits’ of what we’ve developed – the solid stainless-steel faces, the new necks, the new shapes – rolled out in high-end, premium precision milled mallets designed to inspire us all to play better. I believe there’s a putter in this line that will appeal to just about every mallet player.”

he new Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5, 5.5, 7, 7.5, 9, 9.5, and 12 putter models will be available in Titleist authorised retailers from April 15, 2022, with the Phantom X 5s, 11 and 11.5 models available from June 17, 2022.

SRP: £409







Find out more: scottycameron.com