Scotty Cameron unveils NINE stunning new putters

Introducing Scotty Cameron’s most technically advanced putter line to date – the 2019 Phantom X family.

A collection of nine, new, modern mallets engineered to take your putting to the next level, the Phantom line is built around a cohesive mix of five head styles, with multiple shaft bend and alignment options.

Unveiling the new clubs, Cameron declared them “the ultimate line-up for mallet players”.

“It’s a major leap in performance,” said Cameron. “We’ve designed a variety of flange setups, alignment options and shaft bends to offer mallet players more models to choose from.



"I was inspired by Tour players who’ve asked for slightly smaller profiles with more alignment options and solid face construction. The engineering has been ramped up to an entirely new level to bring this brand new line to life.”

The Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters go on sale on April 12, 2019.

