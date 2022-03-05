search
HomeGearWITB – Laser-like driving accuracy helps Sepp Straka to maiden win

Gear

WITB – Laser-like driving accuracy helps Sepp Straka to maiden win

By David Cunninghame28 February, 2022
WITB Sepp Straka Honda Classic Srixon TaylorMade Stealth Plus Callaway Apex UW Srixon ZX7 Cleveland RTX ZipCore Odyssey Stroke Lab Srixon Z-STAR ◆ DIAMOND
Sepp Straka Witb

Sepp Straka became the first Austrian-born player to win on the PGA Tour, and that win can largely be attributed to his precision from the tee.

Using his new TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver, Straka ranked first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and first in the driving accuracy stats, finding 83.93% of fairways.

• REVIEW - “Power shines through with Stealth”

The 28-year-old didn’t simply drive show, as his putting also played a major role in securing the dough. He ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting using his Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle putter. 

• Srixon Z-STAR Diamond - FIRST LOOK!

Straka, like Brooks Koepka, recently made the switch to Srixon’s new Z-STAR Diamond golf ball, which blends the performance benefits of the brand’s Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV models.

With the help of his Srixon ZX7 irons and Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedges, the Austrian birdied three of his last five holes en-route to victory.

• Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

Although he is a Srixon staffer, Straka also makes use of a TaylorMade Stealth Plus 3-wood and a Callaway Apex Utility Wood.

Sepp Straka – What's in the bag 

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9˚, Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX)
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19˚, Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX)
Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle
Ball: Srixon Z-STAR Diamond

