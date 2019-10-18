Shane Lowry pens new equipment deal

The 2019 Open champion has penned a new multi-year contract extension with Srixon/Cleveland Golf.



Lowry, who has been with the brand since turning pro, agreed terms that will see him playing both Srixon and Cleveland equipment in many more Open Championships to come.

Lowry said, “I am absolutely delighted to have reached an agreement on a new multi-year contract with Srixon/Cleveland Golf."



He added: “This new contract extends my partnership with the brand to 15 years and almost my entire professional golf career since turning pro in 2009. With Srixon, I know that I am playing the most consistent and reliable ball in the world, and the new Srixon Z 585 Driver was a critical factor in achieving my first Major win at the Open Championship this year.”

Lowry, 32, a native of Clara, County Offaly, Ireland, turned pro in 2009 and has been a mainstay on the global tours ever since.

The five time European Tour winner captured his maiden major title at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, claiming an emphatic six-shot victory.



Other notable career achievements for Lowry include winning the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009 and capturing the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2015.

He currently sits 18th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

“All of us at Srixon/Cleveland Golf are thrilled to extend our partnership with Shane,” said Rodney McDonald, Vice President of Tour Operations.

He continued, “Shane is a great ambassador for our brands, and his continued support delivers worldwide validation for our products. We were all excited to watch him capture his first major title, and look forward to continued success in the years to come.”



Currently, Lowry plays the Srixon Z 585 Driver (9.5°), Z U85 Utility Irons (18°, 20°), Z 585 Irons (4, 5), Z 785 Irons (6-PW), Cleveland’s RTX 4 Wedges (50°, 58°), and the Z-STAR XV Golf Ball.

He also wears a Srixon hat and glove, while using a Srixon Tour Staff Bag.