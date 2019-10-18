search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearShane Lowry pens new equipment deal

Gear

Shane Lowry pens new equipment deal

By David Cunninghame18 October, 2019
Shane Lowry Srixon Cleveland Srixon Z 585 Srixon Z 785 Srixon Z U85 Srixon Z-STAR Cleveland RTX4
Shane Lowry Open Witb 2

The 2019 Open champion has penned a new multi-year contract extension with Srixon/Cleveland Golf.

Lowry, who has been with the brand since turning pro, agreed terms that will see him playing both Srixon and Cleveland equipment in many more Open Championships to come.

Lowry said, “I am absolutely delighted to have reached an agreement on a new multi-year contract with Srixon/Cleveland Golf."

• Review: Z 785 puts Srixon back in driver spotlight

He added: “This new contract extends my partnership with the brand to 15 years and almost my entire professional golf career since turning pro in 2009. With Srixon, I know that I am playing the most consistent and reliable ball in the world, and the new Srixon Z 585 Driver was a critical factor in achieving my first Major win at the Open Championship this year.”

Shane Lowry Open Witb Main

Lowry, 32, a native of Clara, County Offaly, Ireland, turned pro in 2009 and has been a mainstay on the global tours ever since.

The five time European Tour winner captured his maiden major title at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, claiming an emphatic six-shot victory.

• Review: Srixon Z Series irons have every base covered

Other notable career achievements for Lowry include winning the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009 and capturing the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2015.

He currently sits 18th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Shane Lowry Iron

“All of us at Srixon/Cleveland Golf are thrilled to extend our partnership with Shane,” said Rodney McDonald, Vice President of Tour Operations.

He continued, “Shane is a great ambassador for our brands, and his continued support delivers worldwide validation for our products. We were all excited to watch him capture his first major title, and look forward to continued success in the years to come.”

• Srixon launches new Z-STAR golf balls

Currently, Lowry plays the Srixon Z 585 Driver (9.5°), Z U85 Utility Irons (18°, 20°), Z 585 Irons (4, 5), Z 785 Irons (6-PW), Cleveland’s RTX 4 Wedges (50°, 58°), and the Z-STAR XV Golf Ball.

He also wears a Srixon hat and glove, while using a Srixon Tour Staff Bag.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Shane Lowry

Related Articles - Srixon

Related Articles - Cleveland

Related Articles - Srixon Z 585

Related Articles - Srixon Z 785

Related Articles - Srixon Z U85

Related Articles - Srixon Z-STAR

Related Articles - Cleveland RTX4

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

McIlroy responds to Brooks' controversial comments
Portugal Masters Preview: Don't expect a 59 charge this year...
Day scoops impressive sum in Japan Skins Challenge
"Disrespectful" - Koepka criticised over Rory remarks
The Challenge: Japan Skins – Everything you need to know

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow