HomeGearShot Scope adds brilliant Course Hub feature to user experience

Gear

Shot Scope adds brilliant Course Hub feature to user experience

By David Cunninghame13 November, 2020
Shot Scope Shot Scope Course Hub Shot Scope V3 Shot Scope V2 Data tracker Game Tracking
Shot Scope Course Hub

Shot Scope, one of the industry's top guns in GPS and automatic shot tracking technology, is making its user experience more sociable and competitive with the launch of its all-new virtual social community, Course Hub.

Free for Shot Scope users, the new social community is based within the Shot Scope app and allows the brand’s more than 50,000 users to come together virtually.

• Shot Scope V3 - Tech Explained

Course Hub connects Shot Scope users to share game information, view and store stats, compete against other players and access golf course information from around the world.

Every ten days, Shot Scope captures over one million golf shots from their global user base. To date, they have recorded over 65 million shots, hit with drivers, irons, wedges and putters.

Through the Course Hub, you can now uncover valuable data on how to play any course, while becoming part of an vibrant golfing community.

• Shot Scope unveils PRO L1 laser rangefinder

Unlike any other social community in golf, users can simply search for a golf club and instantly gain access to a wealth of data, such as gross and net course records, longest drives, hole-by-hole statistics, birdies and much more.

This will allow those of you who are going to play at a specific course for the first time to view how other users have played it before your round and pick up useful course management tips.

Shot Scope V3 1

All data captured on Shot Scope V3 and V2 GPS watches is automatically synced to the Course Hub after golfers opt to share their round data.

• Shot Scope’s FREE guide to improve at home

This feature helps to build a massive database of information on how best to play golf courses, while also allowing users to immediately view their round data and compare their statistics with other golfers.

All 18 holes represent an opportunity for golfers to participate in friendly competitions. In fact, every par-5 becomes a long drive competition with the implementation of driving records, while a Top-10 leaderboard is available on each course page.

Listen!

MASTERS PREVIEW POD FEAT. GARY PLAYER

You can access the Course Hub through the Shot Scope app for free. Course Hub is housed under the ‘menu’ or ‘more’ section of the app depending on which device is being used.

