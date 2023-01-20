search
Gear

Shot Scope breaks new ground with launch of Academy

By James Tait20 January, 2023
Shot Scope Shot Scope Academy Game Improvement
Shot Scope Academy

Shot Scope has today unveiled Shot Scope Academy, a first-of-its-kind on-course tracking system that uses advanced technology to create unlimited connectivity between golfers and coaches.  

Already firmly established as one of the industry leaders for efficient and affordable GPS, rangefinder and shot-tracking technology, Shot Scope’s new Academy allows any golfer to share their performance data and statistics directly with their coach, creating the perfect tool for improving the efficiency of a lesson.

“Outside of a playing lesson, golfers have never truly had the opportunity to connect with their coaches with such accurate performance data,” explained Gavin Dear, the Chief Commercial Officer of Shot Scope. “Coaches can now visually see what a golfer needs to work on.

“Shot Scope Academy captures on-course game performance and with every shot documented, golfers and coaches can identify common misses or trends – an incredibly useful tool to help shift the focus onto areas that will take their game to the next level.

“Golfers now have access to a system that will make every lesson count.”

The new system enables coaches to see first-hand the results of every shot hit on each hole during the round, giving them access to over 100 statistics on the golfer’s game. These include the club used, the end location of the shot, and the hole score.

Golfers can also remove any discrepancies from their memory and ensure that all their data is fed straight back to their coach for optimal game development.

As part of Shot Scope Academy, golfers can connect with their coaches via instant messaging, with coaches able to leave notes highlighting areas of excellence and improvement, while setting realistic targets and achievable goals.

With this new platform, golfers can effortlessly track their game with the knowledge that their coach will be fully informed.

Shot Scope performance tracking products start from as little as £149.99 and exclude any type of subscription fee. Golfers and their coach will receive free and unlimited access to the Shot Scope Academy dashboard.

To find out more, visit the Shot Scope website or, if you are a current Shot Scope user, ask your coach to sign up to Shot Scope Academy to enhance your lessons today.

