search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearAre European club golfers better than Americans?

Gear

Are European club golfers better than Americans?

By David Cunninghame23 September, 2021
Shot Scope Shot Scope V3 Ryder Cup Data tracker Game Tracking Shot Tracker
Shot Scope Europe Vs Usa

With the Ryder Cup about to get underway at Whistling Straits, Shot Scope, the GPS and automatic shot trackingspecialist, has decided to compare the ability of European and American club golfers. 

In true Ryder Cup fashion, Shot Scope compared European and American golfers in a 12 v 12 ‘Sunday singles’ style event. Each match featured a different performance statistic designed to set apart the ability of golfers from either side of the Atlantic. After all 12 matches concluded, the score was tied, with the USA eventually taking the title of the ‘best club golfers’ in a playoff decided by number of total hole outs.

• 'World first' study shows CBD has positive effects

The data for this project was taken from 1,000 European and 1,000 American Shot Scope users. In 2020 these groups of golfers totalled the exact same score to par - this ensured that the playing field was totally level for this match.

Shot Scope Europe Vs Usa 3

The data highlighted that European Shot Scope users play golf more often, with an average of 5.76 rounds per month, versus 4.28 rounds played by US golfers each month.

• Discover how good your game is with Shot Scope

European’s also played a greater variety of courses, playing an average of 2.84 different courses per month compared to 2.36 played by US golfers. However, the data identified that US golfers tend to play on longer courses, with an average length of 6,239 yards, compared to the slightly shorter 6,176-yard average in Europe.

While the results show that Team Europe were clearly on top when it came to average score, Team USA dominated both off the tee and on the greens to clinch the overall victory.

Some of the results in this list come with context, for example, Team USA took the point in the ‘Driving distance’ category by a comfortable six yards on average, which could perhaps be down to higher average temperatures.

Shot Scope Europe Vs Usa 2

Shot Scope have now tracked in excess of 100 million golf shots around the world. From that data set, they have determined that golfers miss the green short 46% of the time, however both Team Europe and Team USA surpassed that total in this study, with 51% and 49%, respectively.

• Europe's Ryder Cup gear is VERY pricey...

The percentage of fairways hit was also a tightly contested match, with the USA taking it by just 2.7%. This is a common theme with golfers around the world, as Shot Scope have confirmed that across all ability levels, the smallest difference in performance is on fairway hit accuracy.

Shot Scope’s pioneering performance tracking technology has the ability to help any golfer improve, with the average Shot Scope user improving their handicap by 2.7 shots. The company’s performance tracking V3 watch also boasts ultra-accurate GPS technology as well as ClubSense and PinCollect technologies that automatically detect shots and putts on the course.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Shot Scope

Related Articles - Shot Scope V3

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Data tracker

Related Articles - Game Tracking

Related Articles - Shot Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Lee Westwood plays down prospect of being next captain
Rory McIlroy fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance
Ryder Cup: Young, hungry winners - say hello to the New-S-A
Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker hails start of 'new era' for USA
Ryder Cup 2021: Every USA player rated

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow