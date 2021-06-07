Shot Scope revels eye-catching G3 colour options

Shot Scope, an industry-leader in advanced GPS and automatic shot tracking technology, has today unveiled three new colour iterations of its ultra-accurate GPS-only G3 golf watch.



Now available with the original black strap, as well as new red, teal and grey options, the perfectly sized, unisex G3 is sure to fit comfortably on the wrist of any golfer.



• Shot Scope introduces Strokes Gained platform upgrade

All new coloured straps are also fully interchangeable, allowing users to switch out their strap at any time for a new colour.

“We are extremely excited to be able to offer new interchangeable coloured straps to help our customers express themselves out on the golf course” commented Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter.



• REVIEW - Shot Scope V3



He added: “Shot Scope technology has already helped thousands of golfers around the world take their game to the next level, and we are confident that this new offering will cement the G3’s position as the most complete, affordable GPS watch on the market.”



Using the latest satellite technology, Shot Scope has produced one of the most accurate golf GPS watches on the market with G3, accurate to just 30cm.



Shot Scope says this marks an enormous improvement on the standard unit average of three to five metres.



• Shot Scope’s FREE guide to improve at home



G3 provides dynamic distances to the front, middle and back of greens as well as front and carry distances for every hazard on over 35,000 pre-loaded golf courses.

In addition to market-leading GPS technology, the G3 features a new everyday watch mode. With a slim profile and comfortable band, it is the ideal watch for everyday use, on or off the course.