Shot Scope unveils unique PRO LX+ laser that'll track your stats

Shot Scope is looking to raise the shot tracking bar once again by introducing the first laser rangefinder to incorporate its amazing technology.



The PRO LX+ is unlike anything else on the market, providing accurate distances to the flag, dynamic GPS data, and performance shot tracking.

• Paige Spiranac signs deal with Shot Scope



Shot Scope is renowned for supplying game-enhancing statistics, and the compact PRO LX+ elevates the variety of options available, providing an array of features to help you build your optimum on-course strategy.

The standalone PRO LX laser or the handheld H4 tracking device can be sold separately as their own device, or join together to form the PRO LX+ as one complete device for those of you who want to experience the best that each technology has to offer.



• Discover how good your game is with Shot Scope



Making no compromises on the depth of data it can provide, the PRO LX+ means that you no longer have to choose between a laser or a watch, as the seven-times magnification, 900-yard range, and target-lock vibration provides the best of both worlds.

Featuring 36,000 preloaded courses worldwide, with no added subscriptions or additional costs, and more than 100 performance insights available, every shot can be tracked using the 16 tracking tags provided. After your round you can use either the Shot Scope mobile app or web dashboard to analyse your performance.



• Are European golfers better than Americans?



Shot Scope uses some of the industry’s leading statistics, including an innovative Strokes Gained platform that makes analysing your game remarkably straightforward.

“The PRO LX+ is an exciting release for Shot Scope. We are proud to be the first brand in the market to offer an alternative to traditional GPS watches and feel that this product is going to complete the range and give a solution for every golfer,” said David Hunter, Shot Scope founder and CEO.



“Whether your preference is for a rangefinder, a GPS, tracking capabilities, or everything all rolled into one, the introduction of the PRO LX+ means we have a product to meet the demands of all players. We pride ourselves on being the industry’s leading innovative brand and look forward to seeing where this PRO LX+ takes us.”



The unique 3-in-1 laser will no doubt prove a massive hit for those of you who aren’t keen on wearing a watch during a round of golf, but still want experience the tangible benefits that Shot Scope’s shot tracking technology provides.



Prices: PRO LX+ - £329.99, PRO LX - £229.99, H4 - £149.99

