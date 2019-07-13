Shot Scope Social Hub released - and it's seriously cool

You can now get a brand-new free online feature, Course Hub, with your Shot Scope V2 as from today.



This cool new tech will bring golfers together by creating a social community that allows them to virtually join an unlimited number of golf clubs, view course stats, and compete in various competitions against other Shot Scope V2 users.

Shot Scope says it captures over one million shots around the world every ten days and, on average, Shot Scope V2 users improve their scoring by 2.7 shots over the first 30 rounds of use. With the addition of this new free online tool, you have access to even more information from thousands of other users that can help improve your game.

The Course Hub is unlike any other social community. Users can search for a golf club and instantly gain access to rafts of data, such as: gross and net course records, longest drives, hole-by-hole statistics, most birdies and much more.

This allows golfers who are going to play at a specific course for the first time to view how other users have managed their way around it and pick up useful course management tips.

• Shot Scope adds new and improved features to the V2

All data captured on users’ Shot Scope V2 GPS watches will be automatically synced to the Course Hub after they opt to share their round data. This feature will build a huge database of information on how best to play golf courses, while also allowing users to immediately view their round data and compare their statistics with other golfers.

All 18 holes represent an opportunity to compete with Course Hub. Every par-5 will become a Long Drive competition with the implementation of ‘Driving Records’, and a Top-10 leaderboard will be available on each course page. If a course has no par-5s, the last three par-4s will act as the Long Drive holes so that every course can benefit from this feature.

Read more - Shot Scope reveals innovative V2



To access the Course Hub, simply login to the Shot Scope website to gain access to the new social community free of charge.

“The new Course Hub feature is ground-breaking for Shot Scope. We are all so excited to be launching our own social community that can bring golfers together and hopefully help lots of them to improve their game,” said Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter.

“The amount of data that our users are going to be able to access through Course Hub will make this feature incredibly valuable. The ability to view how other golfers have played a course before you do, is something that every player can benefit from.”

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

• TaylorMade Spider X Putters – FIRST LOOK!



To celebrate the release of this new and exciting feature, Shot Scope are pleased to announce a 10-day Major Offer on the Shot Scope V2 watch.

The Shot Scope V2 will be available at the sale price of £139.99, with a huge saving of £30. This offer will run between July 12-22, and will finish after the Open Championship. Customers will be able to get their industry-leading GPS shot-tracking watch from all UK, EU and IRE retailers, as well as from shotscope.com.