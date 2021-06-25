search
Discover how good your golf game really is with Shot Scope

Gear

Discover how good your golf game really is with Shot Scope

By David Cunninghame24 June, 2021
Shot Scope Shot Scope V3 Strokes Gained Analytics DMDs Data tracker New Gear
Shot Scope Strokes Gained Update 1

Performance tracking specialist Shot Scope has launched the final phase of it Strokes Gained platform, enabling you to benchmark your game more accurately than ever before via the mobile app.

This final update in the three-part implementation programme allows you to compare your performance statistics against six different handicap levels – 0, 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25.

• Shot Scope introduces Strokes Gained platform

The upgrade gives you the opportunity to see how you compare to golfers of a similar handicap range and allows you to set goals based on each defined benchmark.

This update makes it easier than ever before to identify areas of the game in which you perform particularly strongly or poorly, as well as comparing statistics against better players in order to identify possible avenues to get the handicap tumbling down.

Shot Scope revels eye-catching G3 colours

“We are delighted to have completed the development of our final phase of Strokes Gained implementation within our performance tracking platform. This final software upgrade has given us the platform to continue developing what is the most comprehensive Strokes Gained analysis system in the game,” said Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter.

Shot Scope Strokes Gained Update 2

He added: “Golfers will now be able to assess their game against others in greater detail than ever before, allowing them to create realistic performance and development goals that will help them to play better golf.”

• Shot Scope’s FREE guide to improve at home

As if that wasn’t enough, the latest update will allow you to gain an even deeper insight into how you can improve you golf with more detailed Strokes Gained data available for every aspect of the game.

You will now be able to review front-nine and back-nine Strokes Gained data in isolation, while also separating data for par-3s, par-4s and par-5s.

There are also new statistics available via the performance pages of the Shot Scope online dashboard and mobile app, with different distance and lie filters being added to categories such as green success, proximity to hole, short game proximity, and up-and-down percentage. 

Why not check out our review of the Shot Scope V3 here.

