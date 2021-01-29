Shot Scope introduces Strokes Gained platform upgrade

Now you can accurately compare your game with that of tour pros thanks to Shot Scope’s new Strokes Gained data function.



Shot Scope has been at the forefront of performance tracking technology for a number of years now, constantly improving its users’ experience with free updates to its platform.



This latest upgrade, however, could be its best yet, allowing users to review Strokes Gained data for all facets of their game on the mobile app.

Strokes Gained, for those you aren't in the know, is a way of analysing where you sit when comparing every aspect of your performance with players in the rest of a dataset.



It has become the go-to method for tour pros looking to discover the strengths and weakness of their game.

This approach to performance analysis will allow Shot Scope users to gain a greater understanding of which areas of their game they may need to work on in order to improve their overall scoring average.



It will do this by isolating individual aspects of your game and comparing it to the entire Shot Scope dataset to deliver efficient results.

The release of strokes gained on Shot Scope’s performance tracking platform forms part of a wider update to the Shot Scope apps, including new performance pages, round overviews and social features.



Strokes gained capabilities will be released gradually onto the Shot Scope platform in three separate phases. Launched today, Phase One is a strokes gained overview release, benchmarking users’ statistics against Tour golfers.

The overview gives strokes gained data for tee shots, approaches, short game, putting for individual rounds and filters such as the last five or 10 rounds. For all Shot Scope users, strokes gained will be backdated to include previous years’ data (75 million + shots) to ensure the best possible experience.



The second phase of the strokes gained rollout, expected in the spring, will expand on the initial release, with collated information on trends and insights into golfer performance.



This phase will allow Shot Scope to break down front-nine and back-nine strokes gained data, as well dive deeper into each sub-category.



For example, information on tee shots over time, tee-to-green statistics and tee shots by hole distance (the same sub-categories will apply to approaches, short game and putting).

The final phase of implementation will allow Shot Scope users to benchmark their performance against golfers of a similar handicap and is expected for June 2021.

“This is a really important progression for our performance tracking platform. We have taken user-feedback on board and have acknowledged that strokes gained is a hugely important aspect of game improvement,” said Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter.

He added: “The ability for golfers to assess their game against others at the touch of a button will really help them to identify areas of their game that need to be developed, ultimately helping them play better golf.”

More info:shotscope.com

