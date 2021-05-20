Shot Scope surpasses sensational landmark

Shot Scope, the industry-leader in advanced GPS and shot tracking technology, has announced a huge landmark achievement for the company.



Shot Scope revealed on Wednesday that it has now surpassed the landmark figure of 100 million golf shots tracked using its performance tracking golf watches.

“This incredible milestone is testament to the rapid development and understanding of the performance tracking category,” said David Hunter, CEO of Shot Scope.

“With greater knowledge, golfers are able to make more informed decisions out on the course, and we are proud to say that so far, our technology has helped golfers, on average, improve their handicap by over three strokes.”

Shot Scope says that by analysing the data collected from all 100 million shots, the company has been able to identify five key themes and findings that will help amateur golfers to continue lowering their scores.

Take more club when approaching the green is the first tip from Shot Scope. According to the data, golfers miss the green short 46% of the time – so taking more club could be a simple way to find more greens in regulation.

Players should look to use lower lofted clubs, as they could be the key to improving up-and-down percentages from around the green, says Shot Scope. Higher handicaps elect for their most lofted club too often. Getting the ball on the ground quicker could be an easy way to improve chipping stats.

Putting practice is key to improving scores, no matter your handicap. For higher handicap golfers, lag putting to within four feet of the hole is key, and for lower handicap golfers, improving the number of putts holed inside six feet is crucial to a good round.

Shot Scope’s data has proven that bunkers are just as hazardous as they appear. Fairway bunkers cost golfers an average of 1.4 shots per hole, and at first attempt the ball is left in a greenside bunker by a staggering 20% of golfers.

Finding the fairway might improve your score, but improving your approach play from the rough could unlock your best scores yet. Lower handicaps don’t hit as many fairways as you might think. They are however significantly more accurate from the rough, and better when out of position than higher handicaps – so improving from those areas could lower your scores.

First introduced in 2014, Shot Scope’s performance tracking technology has helped more than 50,000 golfers improve their game by collecting round data that can be reviewed and analysed later, via either the Shot Scope app or online dashboard.