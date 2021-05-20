search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearShot Scope surpasses sensational landmark

Gear

Shot Scope surpasses sensational landmark

By Ryan Crombie19 May, 2021
Shot Scope Shot Tracking Gear Latest David Hunter Game Tracking Data tracker
Hero Option1

Shot Scope, the industry-leader in advanced GPS and shot tracking technology, has announced a huge landmark achievement for the company.  

Shot Scope revealed on Wednesday that it has now surpassed the landmark figure of 100 million golf shots tracked using its performance tracking golf watches.

“This incredible milestone is testament to the rapid development and understanding of the performance tracking category,” said David Hunter, CEO of Shot Scope.

“With greater knowledge, golfers are able to make more informed decisions out on the course, and we are proud to say that so far, our technology has helped golfers, on average, improve their handicap by over three strokes.”

• US PGA 2021: Round 1 tee times in full

• Former champ out of US PGA with injury

• Win a Srixon ZX7 driver this week!

Shot Scope says that by analysing the data collected from all 100 million shots, the company has been able to identify five key themes and findings that will help amateur golfers to continue lowering their scores.

Take more club when approaching the green is the first tip from Shot Scope. According to the data, golfers miss the green short 46% of the time – so taking more club could be a simple way to find more greens in regulation.

Players should look to use lower lofted clubs, as they could be the key to improving up-and-down percentages from around the green, says Shot Scope. Higher handicaps elect for their most lofted club too often. Getting the ball on the ground quicker could be an easy way to improve chipping stats.

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy

Putting practice is key to improving scores, no matter your handicap. For higher handicap golfers, lag putting to within four feet of the hole is key, and for lower handicap golfers, improving the number of putts holed inside six feet is crucial to a good round.

Shot Scope’s data has proven that bunkers are just as hazardous as they appear. Fairway bunkers cost golfers an average of 1.4 shots per hole, and at first attempt the ball is left in a greenside bunker by a staggering 20% of golfers.

• US PGA Confidential: The big storylines debated!

Finding the fairway might improve your score, but improving your approach play from the rough could unlock your best scores yet. Lower handicaps don’t hit as many fairways as you might think. They are however significantly more accurate from the rough, and better when out of position than higher handicaps – so improving from those areas could lower your scores.

First introduced in 2014, Shot Scope’s performance tracking technology has helped more than 50,000 golfers improve their game by collecting round data that can be reviewed and analysed later, via either the Shot Scope app or online dashboard.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Shot Scope

Related Articles - Shot Tracking

Related Articles - Gear Latest

Related Articles - Game Tracking

Related Articles - Data tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Corey Conners sets early pace at Kiawah
Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA
US PGA: Martin Laird in contention despite sloppy finish
US PGA 2021: Bob MacIntyre down but not out after Round 1
US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow