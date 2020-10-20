Shot Scope unveils PRO L1 laser rangefinder

The first laser rangefinder from Shot Scope is an affordable yet feature-packed device that boasts the latest high-end technology.



The Scottish brand is best known as a leader in the data tracking business and for its brilliant V3 and G3 GPS watches.

The tech and feature packed PRO L1 is boats customisable Red / Black Dual Optics to ensure the display is readable in all light environments and weather conditions.

With the simple push of a button you can switch between the two setting, while another switch on the laser allows you to switch the Adaptive Slope Tech on or off.



• Callaway Apex MB irons – FIRST LOOK!

• REVIEW: Titleist TSi drivers are game changers



This piece of tech, along with the laser’s Target–Lock Vibration and accuracy to within 0.1 yards ensures you’re pulling the right club out of your bag on every shot.

The PRO L1 is so quick and easy to use and really does offer everything you could want from a laser rangefinder.



• Shot Scope’s FREE guide to improve at home



Other features include; 6x magnification, a 875 yards range, replaceable battery, water resistant, premium carry case, lanyard, carry clip, cleaning cloth, replacement battery and a 12 month limited warranty.



The laser is available in black/grey or black/blue finishes and comes it at the very reasonable price £199.99.

Few other lasers in the business offer so much at such a low price.

So, if you want to start nailing your approach shots with confidence then you might want to get your hands on the PRO L1.

Price: £199.99