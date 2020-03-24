search
HomeGearShot Scope’s FREE guide to improve your game at home

Gear

Shot Scope’s FREE guide to improve your game at home

By David Cunninghame24 March, 2020
Shot Scope Ebooks

Are you looking for ways to improve your golf game while in the house?

Well Shot Scope has just the ticket for you.

The Edinburgh based shot tracking company has announced the release of its third series of free e-books.

• Shot Scope Social Hub released - and it's seriously cool

In this third edition of the FREE golf strategy guide, Shot Scope take a look at some of its platform’s findings and recommend ways that you can improve your score through improved strategy.

• Vintage WITB - Tiger Woods, 1997 Masters

When it comes to playing better golf, data collection could be crucial to success and these e-books will help you understand how to use it to your advantage.

WATCH - Shot Scope V2 review

e-book 1: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide

Provides a series of anecdotes and helpful tips in four key performance areas: tee shots, approaches, short game and putting.

e-book 2: The Top Ten Strategy Mistakes

Focuses on the top 10 course strategy mistakes golfers make.

• Shot Scope adds new and improved features to the V2

e-book 3: How Data Can Help You Improve

Looks at seven Shot Scope case studies, to help golfers understand how tracking their game will help them improve.

You can get their free e-books today by heading to shotscope.com/ebook.

