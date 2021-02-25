search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearSkechers unveils 2021 GO GOLF footwear collection

Gear

Skechers unveils 2021 GO GOLF footwear collection

By David Cunninghame25 February, 2021
Skechers Skechers 2021 Skechers Go Golf Skechers Golf Shoes golf shoes Spikeless shoes New Gear
Skechers 2021 Go Golf

Over the past few years Skechers has established itself as a go-to option for golfers who prioritise comfort when looking for a new pair of golf shoes.

With this 2021 GO GOLF collection that signature comfort has been infused with innovative performance technologies, while exciting new designs ensure that every golfer’s needs are catered for.

• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

At the core of the 2021 range are Skechers’ proven technologies and materials that deliver traction and comfort through 18 holes, and it was developed with crucial insight and feedback from a roster of Skechers Performance tour pros including Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson and Colin Montgomerie.

Styles are designed with Skechers ULTRA GO and ULTRA FLIGHT midsole technologies, a lightweight, responsive cushioning that was first developed for the brand’s award-winning GO RUN collection.

• Wilson D9 range – FIRST LOOK!

A key innovation for 2021 is the introduction of Skechers Arch Fit technology – an insole system developed with over 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans to provide podiatrist-certified arch support.

Skechers 2021 Go Golf 2

First launched in Skechers sport and performance walking styles, the popular Arch Fit insole is designed to mould to your foot, reduce shock and increase weight dispersion.

The addition of the technology in the Arch Fit - Line Up (£89) and Arch Fit – Front Nine (£89), for men and women, will provide enhanced arch support for long-lasting comfort on the course.

Skechers 2021 Go Golf 3

Another highlight from this collection is the new Torque Pro (£99). It offers great value-for-money with a full-grain leather and synthetic upper complete with Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection and a dynamic diamond traction plate with replaceable Softspikes to ensure maximum grip.

• Odyssey White Hot OG – FIRST LOOK!

In-shoe comfort is enhanced through a responsive ULTRA GO midsole and a Skechers GOGA MAX insole for high-rebound cushioning.

Skechers 2021 Go Golf 4

The next generation Pro 4 Legacy (£119) is the ideal wet weather golf shoe featuring full grain and synthetic upper and Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection.

A dynamic diamond traction sole plate ensures maximum grip and in shoe comfort comes from Skechers high performance Resamax cushioned insole and lightweight responsive ULTRA GO cushioning.

Skechers 2021 Go Golf 5

The Elite 4 Victory (£99) is designed with Skechers’ most innovative outsole technology– Skechers GRIPFLEX. This revolutionary grip system boasts a combination of multi-directional cleats and lugs to provide superior traction and stability, all in a turf-friendly design.

• Srixon ZX4 irons - FIRST LOOK!

And the Skechers ULTRA GO midsole offers lightweight responsive cushioning that will keep your feet feeling fresh over 18 holes and beyond.

To find out more about the entire 2021 Skechers GO GOLF collection head to skechers.com

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Skechers

Related Articles - Skechers Go Golf

Related Articles - golf shoes

Related Articles - Spikeless shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Niall Horan and Modest! Golf throw weight behind innovative new tour event
Tiger Crash: Woods will not face criminal charges
Royal Aberdeen to host Scottish Seniors
Annika: I'm just glad that he's alive
Tiger Woods "awake and responsive" following emergency surgery

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow