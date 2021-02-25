Skechers unveils 2021 GO GOLF footwear collection

Over the past few years Skechers has established itself as a go-to option for golfers who prioritise comfort when looking for a new pair of golf shoes.



With this 2021 GO GOLF collection that signature comfort has been infused with innovative performance technologies, while exciting new designs ensure that every golfer’s needs are catered for.



At the core of the 2021 range are Skechers’ proven technologies and materials that deliver traction and comfort through 18 holes, and it was developed with crucial insight and feedback from a roster of Skechers Performance tour pros including Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson and Colin Montgomerie.

Styles are designed with Skechers ULTRA GO and ULTRA FLIGHT midsole technologies, a lightweight, responsive cushioning that was first developed for the brand’s award-winning GO RUN collection.



A key innovation for 2021 is the introduction of Skechers Arch Fit technology – an insole system developed with over 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans to provide podiatrist-certified arch support.

First launched in Skechers sport and performance walking styles, the popular Arch Fit insole is designed to mould to your foot, reduce shock and increase weight dispersion.



The addition of the technology in the Arch Fit - Line Up (£89) and Arch Fit – Front Nine (£89), for men and women, will provide enhanced arch support for long-lasting comfort on the course.

Another highlight from this collection is the new Torque Pro (£99). It offers great value-for-money with a full-grain leather and synthetic upper complete with Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection and a dynamic diamond traction plate with replaceable Softspikes to ensure maximum grip.



In-shoe comfort is enhanced through a responsive ULTRA GO midsole and a Skechers GOGA MAX insole for high-rebound cushioning.

The next generation Pro 4 Legacy (£119) is the ideal wet weather golf shoe featuring full grain and synthetic upper and Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection.



A dynamic diamond traction sole plate ensures maximum grip and in shoe comfort comes from Skechers high performance Resamax cushioned insole and lightweight responsive ULTRA GO cushioning.

The Elite 4 Victory (£99) is designed with Skechers’ most innovative outsole technology– Skechers GRIPFLEX. This revolutionary grip system boasts a combination of multi-directional cleats and lugs to provide superior traction and stability, all in a turf-friendly design.

And the Skechers ULTRA GO midsole offers lightweight responsive cushioning that will keep your feet feeling fresh over 18 holes and beyond.

To find out more about the entire 2021 Skechers GO GOLF collection head to skechers.com