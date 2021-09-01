search
Gear

Skechers have the ideal golf shoes for winter

By David Cunninghame27 August, 2021
For those of you who continue to tee it up throughout the winter months, a pair of reliable golf shoes is a must.

Skechers GoGolf’s latest models will see you through the harshest of conditions owing to their extreme comfort levels and tech-packed constructions.

Here is a selection of Skechers GoGolf shoes ideally suited to the mud and damp of winter golf.

TORQUE PRO 

New for 2021, the Skechers GO GOLF Torque Pro (£99) offers undeniable value with a full-grain leather and synthetic upper with Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection and a dynamic diamond traction plate with replaceable Softspikes for maximum grip in all weathers.

In-shoe comfort is enhanced through a responsive ULTRA GO midsole and a Skechers GOGA MAX insole for high-rebound cushioning.

PRO 4 LEGACY

The Pro 4 Legacy (£119) is the ideal wet weather golf shoe that features a combination full grain and synthetic upper and Skechers Waterproof Membrane Protection.

The spiked outsole with its dynamic diamond traction sole plate ensures maximum grip in the worst of conditions and in shoe comfort is provided by Skechers high performance Resamax cushioned insole and lightweight responsive ULTRA GO cushioning.

TORQUE-TWIST 

Another all-new design, the Torque-Twist (£99) is a sporty, lightweight show that has a new twist-dial closure system that provides precise adjustable front closure for a closer snugger fit. 

The smooth uppers feature a seamless synthetic rain jacket construction for complete waterproof protection whilst inside the shoe Skechers responsive ULTRA GO cushioning and super comfortable GOGA Max high-rebound insoles are responsible for their renowned in shoe comfort.

TORQUE BROGAN 

Designed specifically for the extreme conditions posed by winter golf, the Torgue Brogan (£140) is a boot-style golf shoe with waterproof, full-grain leather uppers and a synthetic stretch section that rises above the ankle. 

Once again, ULTRA GO and Resamax cushioning provide incredible comfort.

PRO 2

Turning to the women’s range, the Pro 2 (£99) boasts a low-profile, full contact outsole, with replaceable Softspikes for traction in all conditions. They are waterproof with synthetic leather uppers, lightweight and have Skechers comfort locked in through Skechers ULTRA GO and GOGA Max in tech.

ELITE 3 DELUXE 

Headlining the women’s spikeless range, the low-profile Elite 3 (£99) is fully waterproof with full-grain leather uppers and Skechers lightweight ULTRA GO and GOGA Max cushioning.

