Skechers launches 2019 GO GOLF collection

Skechers’ 2019 GO GOLF Shoe Collection is packed full of game-enhancing performance technologies, exciting new designs, and eye-catching colour schemes.



In the last few years Skechers golf shoes have grown increasingly popular thanks to the brand's comprehensive collections and designs that offer great value for money and, above all else, incredible levels of comfort.



This new range comprises over 20 different models, including 13 all-new designs, among them the new GO GOLF PRO 4 shoes worn by Skechers staff player Matt Kuchar during his recent victory at the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

As with previous GO GOLF collections, Skechers continues to take inspiration from its market-leading running and lifestyle divisions, as well as drawing on the vast experience and insightful feedback of its range of tour staff including Matt Kuchar, Russell Knox and Colin Montgomerie. The result is total performance and out-of-the-box comfort built specifically for golfers and the golf course.



A key innovation for 2019 is the new GripFlex sole, which is featured on the new MOJO spikeless shoes. This revolutionary new grip system boasts a combination of multi-directional cleats and lugs to provide great traction and stability, all in a green-friendly design.

Skechers is also expanding its range of shoe widths and sizes in 2019, with a view to enabling more golfers to find the perfect fit. Skechers new Relaxed Fit (RF) models feature a roomier forefoot section to suit those with wider feet, while the addition of new Plus Fit sizes 14-16 (EU 49-53) in the Elite 3 and Fairway models, will open up the benefits of the brand to those with larger feet.



Skechers’ Men’s range for 2019 comprises nine models, including five all-new designs – the Pro 4 and Pro 4 Honors, Drive 4, Mojo Punch and Mojo Elite.

Staying in the range from last season are the Elite Approach, Elite Approach LT, Elite V.3 and Fairway Lead.

PRO 4, PRO 4 HONORS (£139)

Worn on tour by Matt Kuchar, the Pro 4 boasts full-grain leather uppers, a sleek, low profile sole, ultra-lightweight Ultra Flight cushioning and Resamax cushioned insoles. A dynamic diamond traction plate and replaceable SoftSpikes cleats, meanwhile, provide excellent grip.

A heel-lock feature prevents the rear portion of the foot from moving during the phases of the swing for enhanced stability, while Skechers’ H2Go Shield provides complete waterproof protection.

MOJO ELITE (£119)

The Mojo Elite is a spikeless model that boasts Skechers’ new GripFlex sole technology, offering extreme grip and flexibility in a shoe that can be worn on and off the golf course.

Currently worn on tour by Skechers staff players Wesley Bryan and Russell Knox, the Elite features a textile and full-grain leather combination upper, ultra-lightweight Ultra Flight cushioning, Resamax cushioned insoles, and H2GO waterproof protection, while a central saddle provides added lateral stability and mid-foot support.

MOJO PUNCH (£119)

Joining the Elite shoe in the new MoJo range, the Mojo Punch Shot boasts all the same technologies found in the Elite model, without the mid-foot saddle support, for a more lightweight, flexible spikeless design.

DRIVE 4/DRIVE 4 LX (£84)

The Drive 4 is a more relaxed, trainer-style shoe aimed at players looking for a more casual look on and off the golf course, but still demanding supreme levels of comfort and performance.



