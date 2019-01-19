Skechers' "out of the box comfort" drives Kuchar to another win

Skechers have hailed long-standing brand ambassador Matt Kuchar after his victory in the Sony Open – his second win of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season.



The win was the ninth career PGA Tour title for Kuchar, who competes wearing Skechers GO GOLF footwear, and moved him up seven places to second on the FedEx Cup sandings.

“It was a great week, and I have a lot of confidence in my game,” said Kuchar. “Staying comfortable on the course is key, and I thank the team at Skechers for supporting me along the way.”



• WITB - Check out the clubs that Matt Kuchar used to win the Sony Open

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, added: “We’re exceptionally proud to be on Matt Kuchar’s team in what’s already turning out to be a career season for this amazing athlete. His dedication and will to pull through for victory is an inspiration, and we love that fans are watching him do it all in Skechers GO GOLF shoes.”



• REVIEW - We put the Skechers Elite V3 through their paces... literally!



Kuchar was one of the first elite pros to join the Skechers Performance Golf Team in 2014.

The brand’s roster of elite golfers wearing Skechers GO GOLF also includes Brooke Henderson, Wesley Bryan, Russell Knox, Colin Montgomerie and Billy Andrade.



Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers Performance GO GOLF hasachieved prominence within the golf category, alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. The Skechers Performance GO GOLF apparel line, meanwhile, offers athletes comfort and freedom of movement through a wide assortment of styles constructed with innovative moisture-wicking fabrics in a variety of colors for both men and women.

To find out more, log-on to skechers.com