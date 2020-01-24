search
Skechers release new 2020 line of shoes

By bunkered.co.uk17 January, 2020
The Skechers GO GOLF footwear collection for 2020 has landed.

The new line combines award-winning Skechers Performance technologies and new designs to help golfers play and look their best whenever they step onto the golf course.

The Skechers Go Golf collection boasts innovative designs for men and women influenced by the players who wear them. The brand says the 2020 collection has been designed with “insight and feedback” from the likes of Matt Kuchar, Colin Montgomerie, Billy Andrade, Russell Knox, Wesley Bryan and Brooke Henderson.

The results is a range that has a host of updated designs and enhanced features, blending total Skechers Performance with out-of-the-box comfort.

Joining Skechers’ spikeless range for 2020 is the new the Elite 4. It boasts a sporty, low profile design with luxury leather uppers. The low-drop design keeps the golfer’s feet low to the ground and combines with Skechers’ Gripflex spikeless TPU outsoles for superior balance and traction.

In-shoe comfort is enhanced through Ultra Go and Goga Max cushioning, while the leather uppers boast waterproof protection.

The Elite 4 Prestige features the same technological benefits found in the Elite 4, but has leather/knit combination uppers, with the forefoot section made from leather, and the saddle and heel section are a durable knitted material.

The all-new Max Fairway 2 is the ideal lightweight summer golf shoe, with an ultra-lightweight design, waterproof synthetic leather/knitted uppers with Ultra Flight and Goga Max cushioning for unparalleled comfort, and a spikeless durable TPU outsole for high levels of grip.

The Go Golf Max – Rover is for those who like to pull on their shoes with ease. This ‘slip-on’ shoe features a stretch material around the ankles that enables golfers to take them on and off without having to do up or untie the laces. The uppers are made from a combination of leather and breathable knit material that features a water-repellent coating.

In shoe comfort is enhanced by Ultra Flight and Goga Max cushioning, while grip is offered through a TPU outsole. Also new for 2020 is the Torgue Brogan, a boot-style shoe with waterproof, full-grain leather uppers and a synthetic stretch section that rises above the ankle.

Staying in the range are the full leather Pro 4 (£149) and leather/textile Pro 4 Honors (£139). Worn on tour by Matt Kuchar both feature, low-profile sole, ultra-lightweight cushioning, Resamax cushioned insoles, replaceable Softspikes and Skechers Shield technology.

Price Go Golf Elite 4 & Elite 4 Prestige - £99, Go Golf Max Fairway 2 - £79, Go Golf Max Rover - £89, Go Golf Torque Brogan - £139

