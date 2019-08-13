Skechers reveals Solheim Cup 2019 European Team shoe design

Skechers has revealed the design of the GO GOLF Pro 2 that will be worn exclusively by the Solheim Cup European Team named in yesterday’s announcement at Gleneagles.



The unique colourway of the women’s shoe features the official Solheim tartan in the European team colours.

“The shoe design is really smart and stylish, and I know the players will love the Scottish flare,” said European Solheim Cup Director Polly Clark.



She added: “Comfortable footwear is vital when playing golf, and this is something I’m happy leaving in the capable hands of Skechers.”

Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, the Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2 is no different.

It features a low-profile and full contact outsole, with replaceable Softspikes for excellent traction, even if the Scottish weather decides to turn for the worse this September.



Along with a fully waterproof design and synthetic leather uppers, every pair features lightweight ULTRA GO and GOGA MAX cushioning for the total comfort that has helped to elevate Skechers’ golf offerings alongside the its award-winning running, walking and trainer collections.

“We are delighted to be the exclusive footwear sponsor for the European Solheim Cup Team. The Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2 is ideal for whatever terrain and weather the players will face in September. And we’re proud to have a design that embraces Gleneagles and this event,” said Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK and Ireland.



In addition to outfitting Team Europe, caddies, coaches, and officials will also be wearing Skechers footwear at the tournament.