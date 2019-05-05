Skechers unveils GRIPFLEX spikeless shoe tech

Known for producing exceedingly comfortable golf shoes, Skechers is introducing two new spikeless models for its 2019 GO GOLF collection that boast a sole design unlike any other.



The popularity of Skechers golf shoes has soared since the brand launched its first golf specific shoes in the UK back in 2014.



With innovation being a key component in the growth of the brand, the spikeless Mojo Elite and Mojo Punch Shot golf shoes are two of the highlights from its 2019 range.

Both shoes benefit from Skechers’ new GRIPFLEX spikeless TPU outsole, a proprietary new grip system designed by the company’s in-house product experts.

This sole boasts a combination of multi-directional cleats and lugs that provide kind of traction and stability usually associated with a spiked golf shoe, all in a green-friendly design.

The GRIPFLEX sole’s low-profile design ensures more of the shoe is in contact with the ground for more of the time, with its flexible TPU unit resulting in more natural feel and improved balance.



The flexible nubs on the sole are designed to offer excellent grip on the turf without penetrating the ground or damaging the root zone, meaning that the Mojo range is not only great for your performance, but great for the golf course too.

Currently worn on tour by Wesley Bryan and Russell Knox, the Mojo styles feature ultra-lightweight cushioning, Resamax cushioned insoles to deliver the level of comfort we have come to expect from Skechers, while H2GO waterproof protection ensures these golf shoes can cope with any golf course in any weather.



The GoGolf Mojo Elite is designed with a textile and full-grain leather upper, plus a central saddle for added lateral stability and mid-foot support, and is available in white/grey, grey/graphite and black colour options.

The GoGolf Mojo Punch Shot, meanwhile, is designed with a full-grain leather upper for a more traditional look, and is available in white with blue trim, black and in grey/light grey.



Available: Now

Price: Mojo Punch Shot - £119, Mojo Elite £119

