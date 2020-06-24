search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Smartwatch packs a punch

Gear

The SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Smartwatch packs a punch

By David Cunninghame18 June, 2020
SkyCaddie SkyCaddie LX5 Smartwatch GPS DMDs New Gear
Sky Caddie Lx5 1

SkyCaddie’s new LX5 GPS Smartwatch packs the most comprehensive ground-mapped course data into the game’s largest and perhaps most brilliant wearable HD colour touch screen.

The LX5 features next-generation technology including powerful and popular features that are exclusive to SkyCaddie, such as HoleVue and IntelliGreen Pro.

It’s the closest thing to having one of SkyCaddie’s award-winning SX500 and SX400 rangefinders on your wrist. To get a good idea of the amount of tech crammed into these device, as well as the LX5, click the links below.

• SkyCaddie SX400 – FIRST LOOK

• Review: SkyCaddie SX500 guarantees complete accuracy

Sky Caddie Lx5 2

“The LX5 gives you golf’s most accurate and up-to-date golf course information on your wrist. It’s also lightweight and looks great, making it a versatile watch for everyday use both on and off the course,” said James Holmes, SkyCaddie General Manager UK & Europe.

To offer such a vast range of features, the LX5 is driven by a powerful multicore processor and a simple touchscreen interface that rapidly delivers the best available wearable HD graphics.

With the LX5 you can Zoom and Pan across the image to get all the details and distances you need to play your best golf.

Plus, the responsive and easy-to-use LX5 interface makes navigating intuitive and almost touch-free, while you are out on the golf course.

• Phil Mickelson: His craziest gear changes through the years

The SkyCaddie LX5 features SkyCaddie’s proprietary HoleVue technology, which delivers distances to any point on the hole in HD course graphics, providing the most stunning visuals of each hole.

Sky Caddie Lx5 4

Swiping the generous-sized, 1.39 inches touchscreen reveals critical distances to all hazards, carries and layups, all verified on foot by SkyGolf’s ground-mapping teams.

The LX5’s spectacular, full-colour HD HoleVue screens show you everything between you and the green instantly without touching a button, giving you the distances you need to plan your next shot and avoid hazards – even if you can’t see them from where you are standing.

Sky Caddie Lx5 5

Hit more greens and avoid three-putting with SkyCaddie’s patented and exclusive IntelliGreen Pro technology, wherein the LX5 automatically rotates the exact shape of the green to match your angle of approach, showing you major contours and giving you the distances you need from your line of attack.

The LX5 turns every approach shot into a scoring opportunity by providing the exact shape of the green plus front, carry and back distances and the distance to any other point on the green simultaneously.

The LX5 also enables you to quickly select the best club for every shot with RangeVue which provides multiple yardage arcs that overlay fairway landing areas and greens.

Sky Caddie Lx5 6

Preloaded with over 35,000 ground-verified, full-colour HD SkyCaddie course maps – unavailable on any other GPS watch – the SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Smart Watch is ready to go out of the box, with a three-year premium Worldwide Membership at no extra charge.

The LX5 is water-resistant and boasts a hi-capacity rechargeable Li-Polymer battery that lasts up to two rounds and more than three days in time mode.

• Nail your long approach shots with COBRA's new Utility irons

It allows you to score as you play and track stats such as total score, total putts, fairway hit or miss, greens in regulation and much more.

And away from the golf course the LX5 also offers multiple watch faces and time-related functions, plus a Heart Rate Monitor and Step Counter with Distance Walked.

It really is the complete package.

Available: Late June
Price: £299.95 (including a three-year premium Worldwide Membership)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - SkyCaddie

Related Articles - Smartwatch

Related Articles - GPS

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“An absolute joke” - Ryder Cup star blasts world rankings restart
Travelers Championship to go ahead despite positive tests
Coronavirus: Brooks Koepka WDs from Travelers Championship
PGA Tour pro quitting golf to become a high school teacher
Date confirmed for re-opening of some golf clubhouses

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow