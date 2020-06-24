The SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Smartwatch packs a punch

SkyCaddie’s new LX5 GPS Smartwatch packs the most comprehensive ground-mapped course data into the game’s largest and perhaps most brilliant wearable HD colour touch screen.

The LX5 features next-generation technology including powerful and popular features that are exclusive to SkyCaddie, such as HoleVue and IntelliGreen Pro.

It’s the closest thing to having one of SkyCaddie’s award-winning SX500 and SX400 rangefinders on your wrist. To get a good idea of the amount of tech crammed into these device, as well as the LX5, click the links below.



“The LX5 gives you golf’s most accurate and up-to-date golf course information on your wrist. It’s also lightweight and looks great, making it a versatile watch for everyday use both on and off the course,” said James Holmes, SkyCaddie General Manager UK & Europe.

To offer such a vast range of features, the LX5 is driven by a powerful multicore processor and a simple touchscreen interface that rapidly delivers the best available wearable HD graphics.

With the LX5 you can Zoom and Pan across the image to get all the details and distances you need to play your best golf.

Plus, the responsive and easy-to-use LX5 interface makes navigating intuitive and almost touch-free, while you are out on the golf course.

The SkyCaddie LX5 features SkyCaddie’s proprietary HoleVue technology, which delivers distances to any point on the hole in HD course graphics, providing the most stunning visuals of each hole.

Swiping the generous-sized, 1.39 inches touchscreen reveals critical distances to all hazards, carries and layups, all verified on foot by SkyGolf’s ground-mapping teams.

The LX5’s spectacular, full-colour HD HoleVue screens show you everything between you and the green instantly without touching a button, giving you the distances you need to plan your next shot and avoid hazards – even if you can’t see them from where you are standing.

Hit more greens and avoid three-putting with SkyCaddie’s patented and exclusive IntelliGreen Pro technology, wherein the LX5 automatically rotates the exact shape of the green to match your angle of approach, showing you major contours and giving you the distances you need from your line of attack.

The LX5 turns every approach shot into a scoring opportunity by providing the exact shape of the green plus front, carry and back distances and the distance to any other point on the green simultaneously.



The LX5 also enables you to quickly select the best club for every shot with RangeVue which provides multiple yardage arcs that overlay fairway landing areas and greens.

Preloaded with over 35,000 ground-verified, full-colour HD SkyCaddie course maps – unavailable on any other GPS watch – the SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Smart Watch is ready to go out of the box, with a three-year premium Worldwide Membership at no extra charge.

The LX5 is water-resistant and boasts a hi-capacity rechargeable Li-Polymer battery that lasts up to two rounds and more than three days in time mode.



It allows you to score as you play and track stats such as total score, total putts, fairway hit or miss, greens in regulation and much more.

And away from the golf course the LX5 also offers multiple watch faces and time-related functions, plus a Heart Rate Monitor and Step Counter with Distance Walked.



It really is the complete package.



Available: Late June

Price: £299.95 (including a three-year premium Worldwide Membership)