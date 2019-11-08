SkyCaddie SX400 – FIRST LOOK!

SkyCaddie’s new SX400 delivers the powerful features found in the award-winning, Tour-proven SX500 model, in a more compact size.



With its 4-inch HD touchscreen the SX400 joins the larger SX500 (5-inch screen) in delivering an ultra-quick and comprehensive means to measure yardages while providing the best-possible view of every hole you play.



Last year SkyCaddie introduced the feature-packed SX500 (below), with the best battery life and the largest, most vivid display in golf.

James Holmes, SkyCaddie’s General Manager UK & Europe, said: “We have included all of the SX500’s advanced stroke-saving features in the SkyCaddie SX400, for golfers wanting a more compact version of this game-changing device.”

He added: “The graphics and interface of the new SX400 are stunning to look at and intuitive to use, and it gives you the same information that tour pros get from their caddies.”

Like the SX500, the new SX400 includes a host of patented technology and stroke-saving features developed by SkyCaddie to help you play golf like a pro.



For approach shots to the green, SkyCaddie’s Pin Position feature provides the ability to get distances to today’s pin positions while also getting all the benefits of SkyCaddie’s detailed IntelliGreen and IntelliGreen Pro maps.

Using the SX400’s Pin Position feature is a doddle: you simply customise the pin settings by entering the day’s pin sheet or pin zone information into your SkyCaddie to get accurate yardages to today’s pin position.

Amateur golfers often under-club when hitting into the green, so the SX400’s at-a-glance yardages to the front and back of the green directly over the pin really help you to choose the right club.

Because SkyCaddie mappers have already paced out every detail of the green ahead of you, the SX400 shows you its exact shape, depth and major contours on the green from anywhere on the golf course, filling you with confidence to hit your best shot to the green.

So whether you prefer the largest display in golf with the SkyCaddie SX500, or the more compact SkyCaddie SX400, both devices assure that you have precise yardages from one of the most-trusted distance-measurement brands in golf.

Available: Now

Price: £299.95 (comes with a 1-year UK & Ireland Birdie Membership)