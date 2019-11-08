search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearSkyCaddie SX400 – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

SkyCaddie SX400 – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame01 November, 2019
SkyCaddie SkyCaddie SX400 GPS gps devices DMDs New Gear
Sky Caddie Sx400 1

SkyCaddie’s new SX400 delivers the powerful features found in the award-winning, Tour-proven SX500 model, in a more compact size.

With its 4-inch HD touchscreen the SX400 joins the larger SX500 (5-inch screen) in delivering an ultra-quick and comprehensive means to measure yardages while providing the best-possible view of every hole you play.

Review: SkyCaddie SX500 guarantees complete accuracy

Last year SkyCaddie introduced the feature-packed SX500 (below), with the best battery life and the largest, most vivid display in golf. 

Sx500

James Holmes, SkyCaddie’s General Manager UK & Europe, said: “We have included all of the SX500’s advanced stroke-saving features in the SkyCaddie SX400, for golfers wanting a more compact version of this game-changing device.”

He added: “The graphics and interface of the new SX400 are stunning to look at and intuitive to use, and it gives you the same information that tour pros get from their caddies.”

Sky Caddie Sx400 3

Like the SX500, the new SX400 includes a host of patented technology and stroke-saving features developed by SkyCaddie to help you play golf like a pro.

• Vice Golf unveils its first apparel line

For approach shots to the green, SkyCaddie’s Pin Position feature provides the ability to get distances to today’s pin positions while also getting all the benefits of SkyCaddie’s detailed IntelliGreen and IntelliGreen Pro maps.

Using the SX400’s Pin Position feature is a doddle: you simply customise the pin settings by entering the day’s pin sheet or pin zone information into your SkyCaddie to get accurate yardages to today’s pin position.

Sky Caddie Sx400 4

Amateur golfers often under-club when hitting into the green, so the SX400’s at-a-glance yardages to the front and back of the green directly over the pin really help you to choose the right club.

• The best handheld GPS devices money can buy

Because SkyCaddie mappers have already paced out every detail of the green ahead of you, the SX400 shows you its exact shape, depth and major contours on the green from anywhere on the golf course, filling you with confidence to hit your best shot to the green.

So whether you prefer the largest display in golf with the SkyCaddie SX500, or the more compact SkyCaddie SX400, both devices assure that you have precise yardages from one of the most-trusted distance-measurement brands in golf.

Available: Now
Price: £299.95 (comes with a 1-year UK & Ireland Birdie Membership)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - SkyCaddie

Related Articles - GPS

Related Articles - gps devices

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger's playing captaincy queried by former Ryder Cup skipper
Tiger picks himself as wild card for Presidents Cup
New membership finance solution launched for UK golf clubs
Popular Scots club facing £1.3 MILLION debt crisis
Anger after top Scottish course is vandalised

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow