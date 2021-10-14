SkyCaddie SX550 – FIRST LOOK!

SkyCaddie is well-known for pushing the boundaries of what is possible with golf GPS rangefinders, and now we have the all-new SX550 to sink our teeth into.

The new top-of-the-range SX550 builds upon and ‘surpasses’the game-changing SX500 model which it replaces.

“The new SkyCaddie SX550 with its 5.5-inch screen will change your view not only of the hole ahead, but also of what is now possible with a GPS device on the golf course” said James Holmes, SkyCaddie’s General Manager UK & Europe.

He added: “It is truly an eye-opener. Within seconds of seeing what it can do, we feel most golfers will realise what a huge leap forward it is.”

This incredibly powerful, accurate and feature-packed GPS device gives you all yardages to all points on a hole, instantly, rather than just a single number at a time, while eliminating any line-of-sight or blind spots issues.



Like all SkyCaddies, the SX550 only uses the exclusive ground-mapped data which SkyCaddie experts gather on foot by walking the hard yards on every golf course – including hundreds of updates each year in the UK alone whenever courses make alterations.



Now let’s dive into the extensive features housed withing the SX550.

Large GPS touchscreen

The SX550’s major talking point will be its brilliant 5.5 inch full-colour HD screen which gives a stunning, portrait-shaped, zoomable view of the entire hole in full detail, showing off its incredible graphics. As you zoom in the SX550 reveals increasing levels of detail.

Despite its bigger screen, the SX550 is slimmer and lighter than the previous SX500. This change in design means that the SX550 feels beautifully-balanced in your hand.

Micro USB-C Fast Charger

The new charger neatly plugs into the SX550 either way round and recharges faster than ever. Fully-charged the SX550 has easily enough power to last more than 36 holes.

IntelliGreen Pro

This feature provides a comprehensive view of the green ahead, including bunkers, other hazards and major green contours, which rotates according to where you are standing.



Simply drag the cursor to a preferred landing spot for a precise yardage, or use the SX550’s high-visibility Front, Cursor Position & Back Of Green distances to quickly gauge what club to hit.

Custom Pins

The SX550 enables you to enter today’s pin placements from a pin sheet, or you can download them directly from SkyCaddie if available, for exacting precision.

IntelliPath

This brilliant feature not only tells you distances to hazards and fairway edges along your chosen target line, but it also gives you run-out distances beyond the ball’s landing point. IntelliPath is ideal for layups too, when you can’t reach the green and need a safe landing spot for your approach.



Wi-Fi Connectivity

It only takes a few minutes before your round to download the very latest maps onto your SkyCaddie SX550 without needing to connect to a computer. And after you play, upload your performance data to the SkyGolf 360 Cloud platform to analyse your game or share with your PGA coach;

Dynamic HoleVue

This is what SkyCaddie calls its main through-the-fairway graphics, giving give you a clear view of every key detail of the hole ahead.



‘Dynamic’ means that your view auto-rotates according to where you are standing, and you can double-tap or pinch-and-zoom to reveal increasing levels of detail you like.

Dynamic RangeVue

This overlays multiple yardage arcs onto your SX550’s screen, for at-a-glance reference and club selection. You can even add personalised Club Ranges so you can tailor your SX550 to your own distances.

Shot Tracking capability

No additional hardware is needed for this feature, simply activate Shot Tracking, and after the round analyse which clubs you used, how far you hit them and where you hit them from.

The SX550 is highly water-resistant which makes it perfect for bad weather golf. It also includes other time-saving, game-improvement features such as Auto-Course Selection; Auto-Hole Advance; Auto-Zoom; Shot Distance Measurement; Target List View; Digital Scoring; Tee Box Selection; Gender Selection, and Stat Tracking.

Available: Now

Price: £379.95