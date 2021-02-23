Feast your eyes on the stunning Slate Blue Vokey SM8 wedges

We all know that Bob Vokey is responsible for crafting some of the best-looking wedges in the business, but this new SM8, with its ultra-premium Slate Blue finish, could be his best work yet.



It was a little over a year ago that Titleist unveiled its Vokey Design SM8 wedges and they quickly established themselves as the no.1 wedges on the European and PGA Tours thanks to the remarkable performance on offer.



• Fitting the pros for fresh Vokey wedges

Their ground-breaking progressive center of gravity (CG) design pushed the CG location forward of the face to deliver increased forgiveness, improved consistency and softer, more solid feel.

Plus, as you would expect from a Vokey wedge, the 100% Inspected Spin Milled grooves are cut with a level of precision to produce maximum spin.



• How important are fresh grooves? - Vokey SM8 REVIEW



With this latest release Titleist is adding to the Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel, Jet Black and RAW finishes that are currently available.

The finish on the Vokey SM8 Slate Blue wedges is applied like a PVD finish, but with a unique material and more time intensive process that combine to provide a deep, rich slate blue colour that is extremely durable.



• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Master craftsman Bob Vokey has always stressed the importance of players having confidence in their wedge at address, and finish plays a key role in that.

“A player has to love their wedge when they look down at it. Very often, wedge finishes can be beautiful, but they won’t last,” said Vokey.



• Bob Vokey Q&A: "I'm still searching for that perfect wedge"



He added: “At the same time, the most durable finishes often aren’t stunning. Slate Blue combines the two. Not only will golfers love their wedge when they see it in the shop, the finish will last through the course of normal play.”

As is the case with all Vokey SM8 finishes, Slate Blue is available in all 23 loft, bounce, and grind options (both RH/LH), while supplies last.

To find out which loft, bounce and grind options are right for you head to Wedge Selector tool on Titleist.co.uk



Available: March 19

Price: £179