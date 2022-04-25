Something for everyone from rangefinder experts Nikon

If you’re on the hunt for a new rangefinder to take your game to the next level, Nikon have got you covered.

The range of cutting-edge technology on offer means there is something for everyone – whatever your level.

Nikon’s flagship model is its COOLSHOT PROII, featuring its STABILIZED technology. It tackles a key issue for rangefinder users; vibration caused by hand movement is reduced by around 80%.

That’s not all, either. DUAL LOCKED ON ECHO tech means you can be sure of any measurement, as a sound and green sign give complete assurance you have zapped the flag and not the trees behind it.

Near-instant measurements are provided thanks to HYPER READ technology, with numbers available in just 0.3 seconds. And at the touch of a button, you can switch from Actual Distance to Golf Mode for an accurate measurement of trajectory.

Another great option is the COOLSHOT LITE. Fast, accurate and easy to use, it includes much of the tech available in the COOLSHOT PROII.

Among many of its features are the STABILIZED and HYPER READ technologies, as well as Golf Mode and Actual Distance.

The other option for golfers is the COOLSHOT 50i. However, although it comes in at the lower end of the price range, there is no scrimping on the features here.

A built-in magnet on the body allows it to be easily attached to a trolley or bag, meaning it is easier to find. It also tells you when you have locked onto the pin, DUAL LOCKED ON technology means it vibrates and shows a red locked on sign.

Easier viewing is provided thanks to a red internal OLED display, while the brightness can be fine-tuned at five levels. Slope-adjusted distance mode means choosing the right club has never been easier.