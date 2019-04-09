Spieth to debut new Under Armour Vanish tech at Augusta

Jordan Spieth is ready to compete for his second green jacket in the latest gear from Under Armour, including limited edition Spieth 3 shoes and and in apparel that utilises of the brand’s most innovative technologies – Under Armour Vanish.



The Vanish material is powered by the latest microthread technology that removes moisture almost instantly, allowing Jordan and you to remain focused on the next shot.



Vanish is also soft and flexible, allowing seamless motion for any type of swing, in any condition.



Jordan will also wear a special edition of the Spieth 3, the most innovative golf shoe Under Armour has ever produced.

This Spieth 3 Masters limited-edition shoe features nods to the course that Jordan is quick to acknowledge as his all-time favourite.



Subtle pops of pink call back to the famous azalea flowers that are in full bloom in early April, while the visual of the footbed mimics the pine straw seen throughout the course.

The collar lining rounds out the personal touches, featuring Jordan’s record tying -18 from 2015 and other record low scores during that week.

"There's something special about the first major of the season; the buzz from the fans, the players, the course. It's intense and really gets my energy up,” said Spieth.



He added: ‘I know that my team at UA has given me the absolute best tech available, from my Spieth 3s to the apparel, that will let me focus on my game. It's an exciting time of year and I can't wait to get started."



Jordan’s scripting rounds out with the Under Armour Playoff Polo and Iso-Chill technology, relying on the brand’s leading golf innovations to retain optimal performance throughout the four days of the tournament.

THURSDAY

UA Jordan Spieth Washed Cotton Cap

UA Playoff Polo 2.0

UA Showdown Tapered Pant

UA Braided 2.0 Belt

UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes



FRIDAY

UA Jordan Spieth Washed Cotton Cap

UA Playoff Polo 2.0

UA Vanish Tapered Pant

UA Braided 2.0 Belt

UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes

SATURDAY

UA Official Tour 3.0 Cap

UA Iso-Chill Block Polo

UA Showdown Tapered Pant

UA Braided 2.0 Belt

UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes

SUNDAY

UA Elevated Jordan Spieth Tour Cap

UA Vanish Drive Polo

UA Braided 2.0 Belt

UA Vanish Tapered Pant

UA Spieth 3 Golf Shoes