Sports star Steph Curry launches Under Armour collection

Gear

Sports star Steph Curry launches Under Armour collection

By David Hayhoe18 September, 2019
Gear
Curry Ua

Although Steph Curry would certainly be in the debate as to who is the best basketball player on the planet at the moment – alongside Kevin Durant, LeBron James and James Harden – there is definitely no debate as to who is the NBA’s best golfer.

Curry is now a scratch golfer, and made his Web.com Tour debut two years ago, shooting a pair of 74s, and he event shot 70 at Pebble Beach (unsurprisingly he ranks this as his best ever round).

Now, the Golden State Warriors star has combined his passion for golf by launching his Under Armour Range Unlimited Golf collection, debuting during Curry’s stop in China as part of the UA Basketball Asia Tour.

• Open champ Lowry awarded European Tour Life Membership

• Walker Cup DOESN’T need European players says tournament star

The collection includes 14 total pieces, including Iso-Chill polos – which actively cools your body – and the Storm Wind Jacket, ensuring you’re ready for all elements.

Curry

The Curry 6 spikeless golf shoe pairs his acclaimed Curry 6 basketball shoe with a spikeless version for lightweight traction.

“I wanted to try blend my personality, my joy, my style off the court into a golf capsule,” said Curry.

• Thorbjorn Olesen case could take place in 2020

“When you look good, you feel good and you play good golf.

“There is always a performance element to making athletes better and that is what we do at Under Armour.”

• Van Rooyen signs with ECCO GOLF

Steph’s signature cheeky flair is provided by a graphic on the tongue of the shie that depicts a hand holding up three fingers – to signify yet another three-point from the point guard.

Both the shoes and the rest of the apparel are available on UnderArmour.com.

UA Curry 6 SL

$160 Colour: Black/Graphite

