Gear

Srixon 2021 Z-STAR & Z-STAR XV - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame01 February, 2021
Srixon Srixon Z-STAR Srixon Z-STAR XV Srixon balls Balls New Gear
Srixon Z Star 2021 1

The seventh generation Srixon Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV golf balls have been engineered with a focus on speed, spin and soft feel.

Srixon's premium, tour quality golf balls are used by some of the biggest hitters on the PGA and European Tours and, for these latest editions, producing even more speed and distance was at the forefront of the R&D team's efforts.

• Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

A new FastLayer Core has been designed so it starts soft in the center and gradually becomes firm around its edge, giving high-speed players exceptional feel and enhanced ball speed for maximum distance.

Srixon Z Star 2021 3

The new Z-STAR features a 0.6mm cover that is thicker than previous generations for enhanced spin and control around the greens.

• Srixon unveils Soft Feel Brite

When paired with the FastLayer Core, Srixon says that dramatically increases ball speed to deliver maximum distance with unparalleled feel. 

Both of the new Z-STAR Series golf balls feature new Spin Skin technology with Slide-Ring Material (SeRM), a urethane compound that coats the cover of every Z-STAR.

This technology takes unprecedented levels of shearing force without breaking its molecular bonds.

Put more simply, Spin Skin with SeRM is able to dig deep into your wedge and iron grooves, dramatically increasing friction and maximising spin for more control and more stopping power on every shot.

Srixon Z Star 2021 2

The final piece of the new Z-STAR Series puzzle is the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, which improves overall aerodynamics for better flight performance, even in the windiest conditions.

Those who have used either the Z-STAR or Z-STAR XV in the past will be well aware of the brilliant performance on offer with these premium golf balls.

• Srixon ZX Series woods – FIRST LOOK!

Now, with Srixon's latest technological advancements you can expect more speed and spin than ever before.

Plus, you'll be glad to hear that the price of these balls has come down slightly.

All of this combined makes the 2021 Z-STAR Series a very attractive prospect when deciding which golf ball will make in into your bag.

Available: 22 March
Price: £39.99 (per dozen)

