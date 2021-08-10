search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearSrixon AD333 10th Gen golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Srixon AD333 10th Gen golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame10 August, 2021
Srixon Srixon AD333 AD333 Srixon balls Balls New Gear
Srixon Ad333 10Th Gen 1

One of the game’s most popular golf ball franchises has just received a major upgrade.

For over 10 years the Srixon AD333 has been a go-to choice for golfers seeking an affordable, high performing golf ball.

• Srixon Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE – FIRST LOOK!

This 10th generation AD333 borrows technology with Srixon’s tour-validated Z-STAR Series, but it’s packaged into a two-piece, ionomer construction to retain great value.

Srixon Ad333 10Th Gen 2

The reformulated FastLayer Core features a lower compression number for a straighter, more sustainable ball flight, especially for players with moderate swing speeds.

The unique 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, meanwhile, takes over to reduce drag for a more penetrating ball flight.

FastLayer works in tandem with the advanced dimple pattern for ‘immense distance gains.’

The notable upgrade, however, is the introduction of Spin Skin with SeRM technology. Like its Z-STAR counterparts, the Spin Skin digs deep into wedge and iron grooves, dramatically increasing friction and maximising spin for more stopping power on every shot.

• Srixon 2021 Z-STAR & Z-STAR XV - FIRST LOOK!

Never before has an AD333 offered such brilliant greenside performance.

Srixon Ad333 10Th Gen 3

Another simple improvement comes in the form of an improved alignment line, making it easier to line up with confidence on the greens. It will be available in both Pure White and Tour Yellow.

• Srixon ZX4 irons - FIRST LOOK!

When it comes to affordable 2-piece golf balls there aren’t many as popular, or as brilliant as the AD333. Srixon’s efforts to improve every aspect of performance, while keeping the price low, will ensure it remains a permanent fixture in many golfers’ bags.

Available: September 10
Price: £27.00 (per dozen)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Srixon

Related Articles - Srixon AD333

Related Articles - AD333

Related Articles - Srixon balls

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review
Under Armour
play button
IS IT TIME FOR YOU TO UPGRADE? | TaylorMade 2021 P790 irons review
TaylorMade
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Stacy Lewis calls for crackdown on slow play
Webb Simpson named daughter after PGA Tour event – yes, really!
Dumbarnie Links: The incredible story behind Scotland’s newest golf course
Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility
Manchester United players tee it up at Scottish venue

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow