Srixon AD333 10th Gen golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

One of the game’s most popular golf ball franchises has just received a major upgrade.



For over 10 years the Srixon AD333 has been a go-to choice for golfers seeking an affordable, high performing golf ball.



This 10th generation AD333 borrows technology with Srixon’s tour-validated Z-STAR Series, but it’s packaged into a two-piece, ionomer construction to retain great value.

The reformulated FastLayer Core features a lower compression number for a straighter, more sustainable ball flight, especially for players with moderate swing speeds.

The unique 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, meanwhile, takes over to reduce drag for a more penetrating ball flight.

FastLayer works in tandem with the advanced dimple pattern for ‘immense distance gains.’

The notable upgrade, however, is the introduction of Spin Skin with SeRM technology. Like its Z-STAR counterparts, the Spin Skin digs deep into wedge and iron grooves, dramatically increasing friction and maximising spin for more stopping power on every shot.



Never before has an AD333 offered such brilliant greenside performance.

Another simple improvement comes in the form of an improved alignment line, making it easier to line up with confidence on the greens. It will be available in both Pure White and Tour Yellow.

When it comes to affordable 2-piece golf balls there aren’t many as popular, or as brilliant as the AD333. Srixon’s efforts to improve every aspect of performance, while keeping the price low, will ensure it remains a permanent fixture in many golfers’ bags.

Available: September 10

Price: £27.00 (per dozen)