search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearSrixon introduces 3rd gen UltiSoft ball

Gear

Srixon introduces 3rd gen UltiSoft ball

By David Cunninghame22 August, 2020
Srixon Srixon UltiSoft Srixon balls Balls New Gear
Srixon Ulti Soft 1

If you’re looking for an incredibly soft feeling, long and low priced golf ball then the new Srixon UltiSoft could be right up your street.

This third generation of Srixon’s UltiSoft takes soft feel to a new level. It is the lowest compression ball in the brand’s line-up thanks to FastLayer Core technology, a unique design that adds distance while maintaining that signature softness.

• Srixon ZX Series woods – FIRST LOOK!

• Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

FastLayer gradually transitions from soft inner core to a firm outer edge, so it behaves like a core with thousands of layers, giving you both added distance and a mushy feel at impact.

Srixon Ulti Soft 2

To help further boost distance a 338 Speed Dimple Patterm improves the overall aerodynamics for better flight performance with drivers, woods, and irons.

Srixon says that with just the right combination of dimple uniformity and dimple occupancy, the Speed Dimples boost distance and fly straight, even in the toughest wind conditions.

Srixon Ulti Soft 3

This 2-piece ball features a soft, thin ionomer cover that will deliver increases greenside spin and softer feel o all pitches, chips and putts when compared with the previous UltiSoft.

• Srixon Q-STAR – A softer feeling tour-style golf ball?

Now all of that sounds fantastic, but the biggest selling point with these new golf balls is the price you pay.

• Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!

A dozen pack will only set you back £23, making UltiSoft the ideal option for beginners and those of you who are prone to losing a fair few balls during the round.

Available: September 19
Price: £23 per dozen

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Srixon

Related Articles - Srixon UltiSoft

Related Articles - Srixon balls

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED
bump and run
play button
HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)
Epic Mission
play button
WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
TaylorMade
play button
WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Phil Mickelson canters to victory on his over-50s debut
WATCH - Phil Mickelson hits the best 'driver off the deck' you'll ever see
Rangers chairman's complaints prompt golf course redesign
US star admits he's haunted by 'brutal' Ryder Cup defeat
Phil Mickelson launches surprising new business venture

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
See all videos right arrow