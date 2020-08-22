Srixon introduces 3rd gen UltiSoft ball

If you’re looking for an incredibly soft feeling, long and low priced golf ball then the new Srixon UltiSoft could be right up your street.



This third generation of Srixon’s UltiSoft takes soft feel to a new level. It is the lowest compression ball in the brand’s line-up thanks to FastLayer Core technology, a unique design that adds distance while maintaining that signature softness.



FastLayer gradually transitions from soft inner core to a firm outer edge, so it behaves like a core with thousands of layers, giving you both added distance and a mushy feel at impact.

To help further boost distance a 338 Speed Dimple Patterm improves the overall aerodynamics for better flight performance with drivers, woods, and irons.

Srixon says that with just the right combination of dimple uniformity and dimple occupancy, the Speed Dimples boost distance and fly straight, even in the toughest wind conditions.

This 2-piece ball features a soft, thin ionomer cover that will deliver increases greenside spin and softer feel o all pitches, chips and putts when compared with the previous UltiSoft.



Now all of that sounds fantastic, but the biggest selling point with these new golf balls is the price you pay.



A dozen pack will only set you back £23, making UltiSoft the ideal option for beginners and those of you who are prone to losing a fair few balls during the round.

Available: September 19

Price: £23 per dozen