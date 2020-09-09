Srixon introduces new Soft Feel and Soft Feel Lady golf balls

One of Srixon’s most popular golf ball models has just received another fresh update.



The new Soft Feel Lady officially launches into stores across the UK & Ireland from the 1st October, with the Soft feel following from the 1st November.



“This is our 12th generation Soft Feel golf ball, putting us at the forefront of the low-compression distance ball category,” said Lionel Caron, Srixon Sports Europe’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

He added: “With this new model, we’re excited to give golfers our longest Soft Feel to date, in a ball that maintains the signature feel golfers expect from a Soft Feel.”

The all-new Soft Feel features Srixon’s softest FastLayer Core.

Despite being softer, Srixon says that the core is more resilient, snapping back into shape more quickly after impact for added ball speed, while dramatically reducing long game sidespin for increased accuracy.

As the name suggest, Soft Feel has a very low compression design that helps to make it feel mushy at impact, while the soft, thin cover provides all-around performance with distance off the tee, and increased greenside spin for a golf ball in this category.



With the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, the new Soft Feel will effectively cut through the wind for longer, straighter shots from tee to green.

The Soft Feel Lady will be offered in Soft White and Passion Pink, while and Soft Feel comes in Soft White and Tour Yellow.



One thing that hasn’t changed, however, with this latest iteration of one of Srixon’s most popular balls is the low price you pay.

At just £25 for a dozen the Soft Feel offers plenty of bang for your buck.

Available: Soft Feel Lady - 1st October, Soft Feel - 1st November

Price: £25 per dozen