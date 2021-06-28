search
Srixon Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE balls – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Srixon Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE balls – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame28 June, 2021
Srixon Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE
Srixon Q Star Divide 1

Some of you will fondly recall the PING two-tone golf balls of yesteryear. Well Srixon is bringing back the concept with the release of its all-new Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE.

“The new Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE looks great, but it’s so much more than that,” explains Joe Miller, European Product Manager.

• Srixon 2021 Z-STAR & Z-STAR XV - FIRST LOOK!

He continued, “easier putting alignment and increased visual feedback on your chip and pitch shots really adds to the greenside performance. It’s a ball every golfer must try.”

• Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

The Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE features a new thermoplastic urethane cover that has been infused with bright pigments rather than being painted on.

Srixon Q Star Divide 2

The 50/50 Matte Urethane Cover delivers a high contrast look that provides the same tour-level spin and stopping power you’ve come to expect from the original Q-STAR TOUR.

• Srixon ZX4 irons - FIRST LOOK!

With DIVIDE’s unique two-tone cover construction, putting alignment comes easy with a 360° line, while every shot will produce a strobe effect to help show off the speed and direction of spin.

DIVIDE might not look like a classic golf ball, but it still delivers true performance thanks its advanced construction. The FastLayer Core and 338 Speed Dimple Pattern provide the distance and control you would normally expect from a tour-calibre golf ball.

The eye-catching design of the DIVIDE is bound to intrigue plenty of you reading this, and at just £34.99 per dozen for such brilliant all-round performance, we believe they are well worth sticking in the bag.

Available: July 15
Price: £34.99

HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
A narrow stance for a better turn
Increase your power
Make your swing arc wider
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
