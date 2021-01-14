search
Srixon unveils all-new Soft Feel Brite golf ball

Gear

Srixon unveils all-new Soft Feel Brite golf ball

By Ryan Crombie14 January, 2021
Srixon soft feel brite Golf balls New Gear Equipment
Srixon Soft Feel Brite

Srixon, a global leader in golf ball performance, has announced the launch of its next generation of Soft Feel Brite golf balls.

Building upon Srixon’s continued success in the golf ball market, the new Soft Feel Brite ball is available in three new colourways; red, orange and green. 

“The new Soft Feel Brite golf ball puts us at the forefront of the low-compression distance ball category,” said Lionel Caron, Srixon Sports Europe chief sales and marketing officer. 

• Callaway Apex, Apex Pro & Apex DCB irons – FIRST LOOK!

• Callaway Apex & Apex Pro hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

“Whether off the tee or around the greens, the new Soft Feel Brite lives up to its namesake. With it, you’ll experience a solid yet comfortable impact on every swing, giving you more confidence as you address each shot.”

Soft Feel Brite’s low compression design and soft, thin cover provides all-round performance with distance off the tee and increased greenside spin that all players crave. On top of that, its matte visual performance, with its red, orange and green colour options, enhance visibility so it's easier to find your ball.

• PING G425 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

With the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, it cuts through the wind for longer, helping to provide straighter shots from tee to green. For the player that values feel most of all, the all-new Soft Feel Brite from Srixon delivers on its namesake.

Available: 13 February
Price: £25.00 per dozen

