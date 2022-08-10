Srixon unveils fourth generation UltiSoft golf ball

So, you like a Srixon golf ball, do you?

Today is your lucky day.

The brand has just unveiled the fourth generation of its hugely popular UltiSoft ball, the lowest compression golf ball in our lineup.

First unveiled in January 2016, the original UltiSoft was Srixon’s first new two-piece golf ball in eight years and was designed to promote softer feel on all shots from tee to green for golfers with low to mid swing speeds.



• Zebra putters make welcome return with new range

• The shafts that helped Cam Smith win The Open

It has since gone through various iterations, each an improvement on the last, with this fourth gen ball combining the best characteristics of its predecessors with the latest innovations in tech and design.

The foundation of the all-new UltiSoft is the FastLayer Core technology, a unique design that adds distance while maintaining that signature feel.

With a soft centre that gradually transitions to a firm outer edge, the FastLayer Core gives the ball incredible softness and remarkable distance off the tee.

Distance is one thing but what about feel? Thanks to its soft, thin cover, the UltiSoft provides more greenside spin and soft responsiveness on all pitches, chips and putts.



• FootJoy unveils latest Harris Tweed collab

• FIRST LOOK! Ping ChipR unveiled

Completing the tech story is the 338 Speed Dimple pattern, which is designed to help reduce drag and increase lift, helping you to get more distance overall and better performance in the wind.

These Speed Dimples improve overall aerodynamics for better performance with drivers, woods, and irons.

The balls are set to retail at £28 per dozen and will be on-sale from October.