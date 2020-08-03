search
HomeGearSrixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame03 August, 2020
Srixon Srixon ZX Series Srixon ZX7 Srixon ZX5 Srixon ZX Utility irons Irons Utility Club Jeff Brunski New Gear
Srixon Zx Irons 1

Srixon’s new ZX irons line-up combines the beauty and feel of forged irons with the power and precision of an innovative A.I. optimised face design.

For a number of years now Srixon has been perfecting its ability to craft forged players irons that also deliver fantastic performance benefits.

• Srixon ZX Series woods – FIRST LOOK!

“While the new ZX Irons are gorgeous to look down at, it’s the technology inside that’s even more exciting,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development.

Srixon Zx Irons 2

He added: “Hotter faces designed using A.I. optimization delivers more speed. Meanwhile, varying grooves throughout the iron set give golfers consistent distance control, and forged construction helps them feel incredible at impact.”

• Cleveland Golf HB Turbo woods – FIRST LOOK!

Although these irons are crafted to deliver the feel, workability and control you would expect from a players iron, the new MainFrame face design helps to deliver increased ball speed on every shot.

Srixon Zx Irons 6

Milled into the backside of every iron face, MainFrame is a variable thickness pattern made up of grooves, channels, and cavities.

After two years of learning and refining, these final faces offer greatly improved COR because they maximize flex at impact for more ball speed on every strike.

Srixon Zx Irons 3

There are two head options to choose from.

• Srixon Q-STAR – A softer feeling tour-style golf ball?

The ZX5 irons combine pioneering ball speed technology with premium forged feel, and delivers all of it in a forgiving yet workable profile that’s razor sharp at address.

Srixon Zx Irons 4

The ZX7 irons, meanwhile, provide a compact blade shape, slim topline, and narrow sole that delivers the workability, feel, and aesthetics of a world-class players iron.

Both irons offer an updated Tour V.T. Sole that glides smoothly through the turf, progressive grooves to improve consistency, and forged construction from a soft 1020 carbon steel body that absorbs vibrations for an extremely soft feel.

Srixon Zx Irons 5

Complementing these two irons are the all-new ZX Utilities.

Smaller and more compact than previous generations they deliver a more blade-like address profile that blends seamlessly with any set.

The utilities also house MainFrame technology, along with a hollow-body design and multi-piece construction.

Despite the smaller shape, the powerful combination of all of these technologies ensures the high level of forgiveness that is expected from a utility iron.

Available: 19 September
Prices: ZX5 and ZX7 Irons - £899 (5-PW steel set), £999 (5-PW graphite set), £149.50 (single steel irons), £166.50 (single graphite irons) 
ZX Utility irons - £209

