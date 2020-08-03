Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

Srixon’s new ZX irons line-up combines the beauty and feel of forged irons with the power and precision of an innovative A.I. optimised face design.



For a number of years now Srixon has been perfecting its ability to craft forged players irons that also deliver fantastic performance benefits.



“While the new ZX Irons are gorgeous to look down at, it’s the technology inside that’s even more exciting,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development.

He added: “Hotter faces designed using A.I. optimization delivers more speed. Meanwhile, varying grooves throughout the iron set give golfers consistent distance control, and forged construction helps them feel incredible at impact.”



Although these irons are crafted to deliver the feel, workability and control you would expect from a players iron, the new MainFrame face design helps to deliver increased ball speed on every shot.

Milled into the backside of every iron face, MainFrame is a variable thickness pattern made up of grooves, channels, and cavities.

After two years of learning and refining, these final faces offer greatly improved COR because they maximize flex at impact for more ball speed on every strike.

There are two head options to choose from.



The ZX5 irons combine pioneering ball speed technology with premium forged feel, and delivers all of it in a forgiving yet workable profile that’s razor sharp at address.

The ZX7 irons, meanwhile, provide a compact blade shape, slim topline, and narrow sole that delivers the workability, feel, and aesthetics of a world-class players iron.

Both irons offer an updated Tour V.T. Sole that glides smoothly through the turf, progressive grooves to improve consistency, and forged construction from a soft 1020 carbon steel body that absorbs vibrations for an extremely soft feel.

Complementing these two irons are the all-new ZX Utilities.

Smaller and more compact than previous generations they deliver a more blade-like address profile that blends seamlessly with any set.

The utilities also house MainFrame technology, along with a hollow-body design and multi-piece construction.

Despite the smaller shape, the powerful combination of all of these technologies ensures the high level of forgiveness that is expected from a utility iron.

Available: 19 September

Prices: ZX5 and ZX7 Irons - £899 (5-PW steel set), £999 (5-PW graphite set), £149.50 (single steel irons), £166.50 (single graphite irons)

ZX Utility irons - £209