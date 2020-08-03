Srixon ZX Series woods – FIRST LOOK!

Srixon has unveiled its all-new ZX woods line-up and they have been designed with one thing in mind - speed.



Srixon will probably be the first to admit that it wasn’t quite at the races when it came to its driver and wood designs about 4/5 years ago. That all changed, however, when the brand made a huge stride forward with the introduction of its Z 785 line-up 2-years ago.



The Z 785 was a massive success and could easily hold its own against the other big players on the market. It was also the first Srixon driver in quite a few years to receive an impressive level of tour validation, with the likes of Ryan Fox, Graeme McDowell and Open champion Shane Lowry all winning with it in the bag.

With the new ZX line-up Srixon is confident that it will once again show itself to be a real contender in the driver market.

The big tech talking point is new Rebound Frame Technology.



This tech works by layering alternating zones of flexibility and stiffness that work in tandem to focus more energy into the ball at impact.

The result is increased ball speed and distance.

“Rebound Frame represents the best energy transfer system we’ve ever designed into a driver,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development.



He added: “From the centre of the face to the very rear of the club, we’ve tuned the clubhead stiffness to put more energy into the ball than ever before. The entire driver head works in harmony to provide an unprecedented rebound effect, giving you more maximum ball speed for more distance.”

Srixon worked its tour staff to ensure that the ZX Drivers bring speed and power to the forefront.

Both drivers feature a strong but lightweight carbon crown that is 15% larger the previous generations.

This new crown repositions mass low, deep, and around the perimeter, increasing MOI and forgiveness.

There are two driver heads to choose from.



The ZX7 delivers total control due to its penetrating ball flight and adjustability features to give any player their desired launch conditions.

The ZX5, meanwhile, delivers total confidence due to a larger footprint and flattened shape, with a single weight placed low and deep to help make the ZX5 ideal for high launching, easy distance.

The same powerful technologies, tour preferred shaping, and focus on speed are featured in the new line of ZX Fairway Woods and ZX Hybrids to deliver outstanding distance performance.



We're looking forward to putting this new line-up to the test and will have a full review for you in a couple of weeks time.



Available: 19 September

Prices: ZX7 Driver - £449, ZX5 Driver - £429, ZX Fairway Woods - £249, ZX Hybrids - £229