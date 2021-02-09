search
HomeGearSrixon ZX4 irons - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Srixon ZX4 irons - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame08 February, 2021
Srixon Srixon ZX4 Srixon ZX Series Srixon irons Irons New Gear
Srixon Zx4 1

Srixon is labeling its all-new ZX4 as the brand's most forgiving set of irons ever, and it is all thanks to their modern, hollow-body construction.

Over the past few years we have seen the popularity of hollow-bodied, forged player's distance irons soar, and now Srixon is getting in on the action.

• Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

The ZX4 is a fully hollow set, crafted to bringa new level of forgiveness to the Srixon iron line-up, while maintaining the brand’s signature look and forged feel. 

• Srixon 2021 Z-STAR & Z-STAR XV - FIRST LOOK!

The iron’s sharp lines and mid-sized profile give them a shape that will suit the eye of many better players, and mid to high handicappers alike, while their technologies will produce exceptional performance.

Srixon Zx4 2

The hollow body construction goes all the way from the short to long irons, giving you easy, high launching shots that will still perform even if you don't find the middle of the clubface.

Premium, high-density tungsten in the base of ZX4’s long and mid irons lowers the CG (centre of gravity) significantly, to really help you get your shots airborne and flying a long way.

The forged HT1770 Steel face is strong and light, increasing face-flex at impact for enhanced speed and distance, while the 431 Steel body absorbs vibrations for softer feel.

The ZX4 also feature Srixon’s new MainFrame technology, a one-of-a-kind face design that is engineered to increase ball speed on every shot.

• Srixon unveils Soft Feel Brite

Milled into the backside of each face, MainFrame is a variable thickness pattern made up of grooves, channels, and cavities. This pattern maximizes COR for more ball speed and enhanced distance.

• Is Bifurcation on its way?

The engineering team used artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop the unique face pattern, with computers running thousands of simulations before settling on the fastest design.

Srixon Zx4 3

Srixon's unique Tour V.T. Sole gives the ZX4 smoother turf interaction and improved impact fee as the V-shaped sole glides smoothly through turf, even if you strike slightly behind the ball.

Like all ZX irons, the ZX4 also features the resurgence of Srixon’s popular sole notches.

Revered by tour pros, these heel and toe notches enhance workability without sacrificing forgiveness.

Available: March 20
Price: £899 (6-piece steel set 5-PW), £999 (6-piece graphite set 5-PW)

